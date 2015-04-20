Agenus To Report First Quarter 2015 Financial Results On April 23, 2015; Conference Call To Follow

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) will release its first quarter 2015 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23, 2015. Agenus executives will host a conference call at 11 a.m. Eastern Time the same day.

To access the live call, dial 866-233-4585 (U.S.) or 416-640-5946 (international). The call will also be webcast and will be accessible from the company’s website at www.agenusbio.com/webcast/. A replay will be available on the company’s website approximately two hours after the call and will remain available for 60 days. The replay number is 866-245-6755 (U.S.) or 416-915-1035 (international), and the access code is 601129.

About Agenus

Agenus is an immunology company developing a series of immuno-oncology CPMs, heat shock protein peptide-based vaccines and immune adjuvants. These programs are supported by three separate technology platforms. Agenus’ checkpoint modulator programs target GITR, OX40, CTLA-4, LAG-3, TIM-3 and PD-1. The company’s proprietary discovery engine Retrocyte DisplayTM is used to generate fully human and humanized therapeutic antibody drug candidates. The Retrocyte Display platform uses a high-throughput approach incorporating IgG format human antibody libraries expressed in mammalian B-lineage cells. Agenus recently acquired a powerful yeast antibody display platform termed SECANT, developed by Celexion. SECANT allows rapid generation of soluble, full-length human antibodies. It and 4-Ab’s mammalian antibody display platform have complementary strengths and further bolster Agenus’ abilities to generate and optimize fully human monoclonal antibodies. Agenus’ heat shock protein peptide-based vaccines have completed Phase 2 studies in newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme, and in the treatment of herpes simplex viral infection; the heat shock protein-based vaccine platform can generate personalized as well as off the shelf products. The company’s QS-21 Stimulon® adjuvant platform is extensively partnered with GlaxoSmithKline and Janssen Sciences Ireland UC and includes several candidates in Phase 2 trials, as well as shingles and malaria vaccines which have successfully completed Phase 3 clinical trials. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com, or connect with the company on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Google+.

Forward-Looking Statement

