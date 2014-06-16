Agenus Selected For Inclusion In The Russell 3000 Index And Global Index

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agenus, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN), an immuno-oncology company developing a portfolio of checkpoint modulators (CPMs), heat shock protein vaccines and adjuvants, announced that it has been selected for inclusion in the broad-market Russell 3000 Index and Russell Global Index when Russell Investments reconstitutes its comprehensive set of U.S. and global equity indexes on June 27, 2014, according to a preliminary list of additions on www.russell.com/indexes.

