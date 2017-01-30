Agenus Appoints Jean-Marie Cuillerot, M.D. Chief Medical Officer

LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with a pipeline of immune checkpoint antibodies and cancer vaccines, today announced that Jean-Marie Cuillerot, M.D. was appointed Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Cuillerot initially joined Agenus in 2016 as the Vice President and Global Head of Clinical Development.

“In the short period that Jean-Marie has been with Agenus he has exhibited laser focus when it comes to his vision for our clinical development path forward,” said Garo Armen, Ph.D. Chairman and CEO of Agenus. “His drug development expertise will be key in executing the Company’s corporate mission to become a commercial organization within the next five years.”

Dr. Cuillerot joined Agenus as an expert clinician in immuno-oncology drug development. His past affiliations with Merck Serono and Bristol-Myers Squibb were accompanied by significant accomplishments that included the advancement of the PD-L1 antagonist antibody avelumab from first in man to regulatory filing in three and a half years. In addition, Dr. Cuillerot was a key contributor in the development and filing of Yervoy®.

As CMO Dr. Cuillerot will be responsible for shaping the Company’s clinical development strategy to ensure alignment with corporate objectives. He will oversee a number of clinical-stage programs including those involving our CTLA-4 antagonist (AGEN1884) as well as programs that are rapidly approaching the clinic such as the PD-1 antagonist antibody (AGEN2034), the AutoSynVax vaccine candidate and a series of novel checkpoint antibody molecules.

