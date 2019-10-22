Achilles Therapeutics Appoints Beverley Carr as Chief Business Officer

Brings 20+ years of business development experience

Formerly VP, Business Development for the Immuno-inflammation Therapy Area at GSK

Stevenage, UK 21 October 2019 – Achilles Therapeutics (“Achilles”), a biopharmaceutical company developing personalised cancer immunotherapies, today announces it has appointed Beverley Carr as Chief Business Officer, with effect from 4 November 2019.

Beverley brings over 20 years of business development experience in global pharma and biotechnology companies. Prior to joining Achilles, she was Vice President, Business Development for the Immuno-inflammation Therapy Area at GlaxoSmithKline where she led more than 20 transactions encompassing discovery collaborations, new company creation, M&A and late-stage product partnering deals.

Iraj Ali, CEO of Achilles, said: “We are delighted to welcome Beverley to our team as we progress our innovative therapies into the clinic. She brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise and is ideally suited to lead our strategic engagement with a select group of external partners.”

Beverley Carr, CBO of Achilles, said: “Achilles Therapeutics is at the forefront of transforming cancer treatment by targeting clonal neoantigens to develop personalised T cell therapies in order to improve the specificity and outcomes for cancer patients. I am delighted to join such a bright and motivated team on their journey to revolutionising cancer care.”

During her time at GSK, Beverley was a member of the Immuno-inflammation Leadership Team, the Worldwide Business Development Leadership Team, the Portfolio Progression Team and the Technology Investment Board. She co-founded the Immunology Innovation Fund and co-led alongside SV Health Investors the £23M Series A funding for Sitryx, which was set up with intellectual property licenced from GSK. Prior to joining GSK, Beverley led business development transactions at Cambridge Antibody Technology and MedImmune (now part of AstraZeneca) and was a management consultant within the PA Consulting Life Sciences and Technology Strategy Practice. She is a scientist by training and holds an MA and DPhil in Chemistry from the University of Oxford and an MBA from Cambridge University.

Notes for Editors:

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing personalised T cell therapies targeting clonal neoantigens: protein markers unique to the individual that are expressed on the surface of every cancer cell. Achilles uses DNA sequencing data from each patient, together with the proprietary PELEUS™ bioinformatics platform, to identify clonal neoantigens specific to that patient, and then develop personalised T cell-based therapies specifically targeting those clonal neoantigens.

Achilles was founded by lead investor Syncona Ltd and its original shareholders include the CRT Pioneer Fund, UCL Technology Fund, Cancer Research Technology, with the support of UCL Business (UCLB) and the Francis Crick Institute. For further information please visit the Company’s website at: www.achillestx.com