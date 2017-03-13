SUBSCRIBE
A Day In The Life Of A Scientist At AstraZeneca

March 13, 2017 
1 min read

Brief biography:

Amanda started her career in the 1990s as a bioanalytical scientist at Fisons Pharmaceuticals (Loughborough, UK) and has spent over 20 years in the pharmaceutical industry working in a variety of Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics (DMPK) disciplines supporting both small and large molecule projects. Amanda has managed DMPK multidiscipline teams delivering data for regulatory submission and as a former Director in Clinical Pharmacology and DMPK, Amanda ran a team delivering GLP/GCP bioanalytical data to early phase projects.

Amanda, in her current role, has the responsibility for the delivery of bioanalysis data and toxicokinetic evaluation for non-GLP investigational toxicology and pivotal (GLP) toxicology examination of small molecules and nucleotide therapeutics.

