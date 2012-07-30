Zogenix, Inc. and Battelle Launch “Less is More” DosePro® Marketing Campaign

SAN DIEGO and COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 30, 2012 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix, Inc. (Nasdaq:ZGNX), a pharmaceutical company commercializing and developing products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and pain, and Battelle, the world’s largest independent research and development organization, today announced the launch of their formal marketing campaign, “Less is More,” for Zogenix’s DosePro® drug delivery technology. The companies previously announced a collaborative agreement to advance out-licensing opportunities of DosePro®, with a focus on co-marketing the technology to potential biopharmaceutical and government clients.