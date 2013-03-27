Zogenix, Inc. and Battelle Extend DosePro Co-Marketing Partnership

SAN DIEGO and COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 27, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix, Inc. (Nasdaq:ZGNX), a pharmaceutical company commercializing and developing products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and pain, and Battelle, the world’s largest independent research and development organization, today announced they have extended their co-marketing partnership for the DosePro® needle-free drug delivery system through March 29, 2014. The partnership is focused on advancing out-licensing opportunities for DosePro, with a focus on co-marketing the technology to potential biopharmaceutical and government clients.