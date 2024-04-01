SUBSCRIBE
X4 Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming April 2024 Investor Conferences

April 1, 2024 | 
X4 Pharmaceuticals announced that management will be participating in the upcoming Needham 23rd Annual Healthcare Conference being held virtually from April 8-11, 2024, and the Piper Sandler Spring Biopharma Symposium being held in Boston from April 16-17, 2024.

Needham 23rd Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: Monday, April 8, 2024
Time: 9:30 AM ET
Format: Corporate Presentation
Piper Sandler Spring Biopharma Symposium
Date: Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Format: 1x1 Meetings

About X4 Pharmaceuticals
X4 Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company driven to improve the lives of people with rare diseases of the immune system. Our lead clinical candidate is mavorixafor, a selective, small-molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4 that is being developed as an oral, once-daily therapy across a variety of immunodeficiencies, including WHIM (Warts, Hypogammaglobulinemia, Infections, and Myelokathexis) syndrome and certain chronic neutropenic disorders. Following successful completion of a global, pivotal, Phase 3 clinical trial, we are seeking U.S. regulatory approval of oral, once-daily mavorixafor for the treatment of people aged 12 years and older with WHIM syndrome. We are also currently planning a Phase 3 clinical program evaluating mavorixafor in certain chronic neutropenic disorders. We continue to leverage our insights into CXCR4 and immune system biology at our corporate headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts and at our research center of excellence in Vienna, Austria. For more information, please visit our website at www.x4pharma.com.

Contacts:
Daniel Ferry (investors)
Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
(617) 430-7576

Ché Knight (media)
LifeSci Communications
cknight@lifescicomms.com


