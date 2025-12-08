Astrin Biosciences Announces Scientific Advisory Board to Advance Early Cancer Detection Leveraging AI and Proteomics

Board includes internationally recognized physicians and scientists from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, George Washington University, Mayo Clinic, Montefiore Einstein Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Pittsburgh, and Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center

ST. PAUL, Minn., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrin Biosciences, a cancer intelligence company transforming how cancer is detected and treated through deep proteomics and AI, today announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board. The group brings together some of the most respected leaders in women's health and cancer research to help accelerate Astrin's mission of finding cancer at its earliest and most treatable stages.

"Our mission at Astrin is to expand what's possible in early cancer detection," said Jayant Parthasarathy, PhD, CEO of Astrin Biosciences. "We believe that identifying cancer at Stage 0 should be routine. This Board brings together extraordinary scientific and clinical leaders who share that vision and who will guide us as we translate breakthrough technology into clinical reality."

The Scientific Advisory Board includes:

The formation of the Scientific Advisory Board comes directly following Astrin's launch of Certitude™ Breast, the first ever non-imaging screening test to detect breast cancer as early as stage 0.

About Astrin Biosciences

Astrin is a cancer intelligence company built to push the boundaries of technology that accelerate early detection and advance cancer care. Its non-invasive, accessible cancer tests analyze the early signals in over 9,000 proteins to reveal what most blood tests miss: the earliest molecular signals of cancer development. For more information, visit astrinbio.com.

