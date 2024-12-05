SUBSCRIBE
Previous Investment Patterns Set to Repeat in 2025

December 5, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Lori Ellis, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured, BioSpace’s Head of Insights Lori Ellis, Miguel Forte and Ali Pashazadeh discuss how a a slow and steady pace is a continuation of the pattern we have seen throughout the last three years.


“Cautious optimism” is circling once again as the industry approaches 2025. However, many companies are treading water, barely holding on as the market continues at a slow pace. Ali Pashazadeh and Miguel Forte have an open discussion about the state of the market.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Miguel Forte, President, International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy; ARM Board Member; CEO and Board Member of Kiji Therapeutics

Ali Pashazadeh, Founder, Treehill Partners

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Lori Ellis is the Head of Insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
