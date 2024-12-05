Previous Investment Patterns Set to Repeat in 2025

> Listen on Spotify

“Cautious optimism” is circling once again as the industry approaches 2025. However, many companies are treading water, barely holding on as the market continues at a slow pace. Ali Pashazadeh and Miguel Forte have an open discussion about the state of the market.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Miguel Forte, President, International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy; ARM Board Member; CEO and Board Member of Kiji Therapeutics

Ali Pashazadeh, Founder, Treehill Partners

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.