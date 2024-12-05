Previous Investment Patterns Set to Repeat in 2025

In this episode of Denatured, BioSpace’s Head of Insights Lori Ellis, Miguel Forte and Ali Pashazadeh discuss how a a slow and steady pace is a continuation of the pattern we have seen throughout the last three years.
“Cautious optimism” is circling once again as the industry approaches 2025. However, many companies are treading water, barely holding on as the market continues at a slow pace. Ali Pashazadeh and Miguel Forte have an open discussion about the state of the market.
Host
Lori Ellis, Head of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Miguel Forte, President, International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy; ARM Board Member; CEO and Board Member of Kiji Therapeutics
Ali Pashazadeh, Founder, Treehill Partners
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.