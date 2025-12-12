Landmark Global Study on Ovarian Cancer Published in The Lancet Obstetrics, Gynaecology, & Women’s Health

The first patient-experience research across 22 low- and middle-income countries highlights an immediate global need for awareness, earlier diagnosis, and equitable access to care

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#EveryWomanStudy--The World Ovarian Cancer Coalition announced that a groundbreaking international study, “Experiences of Women with Ovarian Cancer in 22 Low- and Middle- Income Countries (Every Woman Study™ LMIC): a Cross-sectional Study,” published today in The Lancet Obstetrics, Gynaecology, & Women’s Health, is the very first comprehensive study capturing the lived experiences of women with ovarian cancer in low-and middle-income countries (LMIC), where 70% of those diagnosed with the disease live. Its publication is accompanied by a direct call to governments, health systems, and global partners to act on the evidence without delay.

Lead Author, Dr. Garth Funston, Senior Clinical Lecturer, Queen Mary University of London, says, “Publication of the first findings from the Every Woman Study™: Low- and Middle-Income Edition in The Lancet Obstetrics, Gynaecology & Women's Health reflects an extraordinary collaboration by clinicians, data experts, and advocacy groups from around the world. Until now, there has been limited data on the experiences of women with ovarian cancer in LMIC. These results could help direct and drive initiatives to improve awareness, diagnosis and care worldwide.”

The Every Woman Study™: Low- and Middle-Income Edition (EWS-LMIC), a joint initiative of the World Ovarian Cancer Coalition (the Coalition) and the International Gynecologic Cancer Society (IGCS), highlights the significant challenges and disparities women face. A total of 2,446 women diagnosed with ovarian cancer from 82 hospitals in 22 low-and middle-income countries in Africa, Asia and Central and South America, participated in this study which combined patient-reported and clinical data. The study identified factors associated with ovarian cancer knowledge, financial impact, and symptomatology across LMICs. Findings clearly point to systemic gaps that must be addressed now.

Key findings include:

Low awareness: Just one in four women said they had knowledge of ovarian cancer and knew something about it before their diagnosis. This varied by country (from 3.3% to 63.2%). Those with little or no education, below average income, and living in a lower human development index country had lower levels of awareness.

Just one in four women said they had knowledge of ovarian cancer and knew something about it before their diagnosis. This varied by country (from 3.3% to 63.2%). Those with little or no education, below average income, and living in a lower human development index country had lower levels of awareness. Financial impact: Nearly a third of women saw family income fall below what they needed to live on and three quarters said their family finances were affected. Women with below average income, or aged 40 - 59 at diagnosis were most likely to suffer financial hardship.

Nearly a third of women saw family income fall below what they needed to live on and three quarters said their family finances were affected. Women with below average income, or aged 40 - 59 at diagnosis were most likely to suffer financial hardship. Symptoms: Most women (90%) experienced at least one symptom associated with ovarian cancer prior to their diagnosis, and this varied little by type or stage (stage I 85%, stage IV 95.5%).

Most women (90%) experienced at least one symptom associated with ovarian cancer prior to their diagnosis, and this varied little by type or stage (stage I 85%, stage IV 95.5%). Women’s priorities: Women prioritised the development of screening, free access to diagnostics and treatment, reducing time to diagnosis and raising awareness over access to new treatments.

“This is the most extensive study of ovarian cancer patient experiences ever conducted in low- and middle-income countries. These data points convey the voices and realities of women navigating a devastating diagnosis, often at vast personal and financial cost. They also represent a powerful evidence base that policymakers and health leaders must use to drive meaningful change. We are already seeing country teams leveraging the data to drive policy changes and increased access to testing and treatment,” said Co-Chairs of the Oversight Committee Dr. Tracey Adams and Robin Cohen.

Also today, the Coalition released the Every Woman Study™ LMIC Edition Report, providing additional insights and data from the study as well as clear, actionable steps that countries can take immediately. This includes data on access barriers, genetic testing and targeted treatments, and route and time to diagnosis.

“This work underscores the strength and impact of global collaborations that bring together clinicians, researchers, patients and advocates. With the increasing global burden of ovarian cancer expected to impact LMIC in particular, and the lack of data from these areas, this work is both vital and unique,” said Mary Eiken, CEO, International Gynecologic Cancer Society.

Tune in to the latest episode of the Coalition’s podcast series Changing the Ovarian Cancer Story when host Hannah Vaughan Jones speaks with Study Lead Frances Reid, Editor-in-Chief of The Lancet Obstetrics, Gynaecology & Women’s Health, Sonia Muliyil, and Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Dr. Aisha Mustapha about the EWS-LMIC.

The Every Woman Study™ LMIC Edition Report, full findings, and recommended actions are available on the Coalition's website here.

About Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian Cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer mortality in women globally. Across the world, ovarian cancer rates are rising, especially in low-and middle income countries. In some countries, cases are projected to more than double by 2050.Most women are diagnosed at advanced stages and five-year survival rates below 50%. But the evidence shows there are clear opportunities: faster diagnoses, better genetic testing, and increased access to effective treatments like PARP inhibitors can improve outcomes.

World Ovarian Cancer Coalition

The Coalition, the only global not-for-profit organization focused solely on ovarian cancer, was established in 2016 and comprises over 230 patient advocacy group members in 69 countries. We work globally to ensure that everyone living with, or at risk of, ovarian cancer has the best chance of survival and the best quality of life, no matter where they live through partnerships, evidence, advocacy and awareness. To learn more, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

International Gynecologic Cancer Society

The International Gynecologic Cancer Society’s (IGCS) mission is to enhance the care of people affected by gynecologic cancers worldwide. We pursue this mission through education, training, public awareness, and global collaboration. Activities focus on raising awareness about early diagnosis and treatment, fostering professional connections, supporting research, and providing mentorship and training opportunities, with the ultimate goal of optimising care for women with gynecologic cancers. To learn more, visit the IGCS website.

