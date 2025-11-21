SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Channel Medsystems Appoints Robert Brown, MBA, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer

November 21, 2025 | 
2 min read

Robert Brown

Robert Brown, MBA, CPA, Chief Financial Officer, Channel Medsystems, Inc.
Robert Brown, MBA, CPA, Chief Financial Officer, Channel Medsystems, Inc.

BERKELEY, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Channel Medsystems, Inc., a privately held company dedicated to advancing women’s health with innovative solutions, announced today the appointment of Robert Brown, MBA, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Brown is a seasoned financial executive with deep expertise in strategic finance, operations, and growth planning for healthcare and medtech organizations. As an MBA and CPA, he brings the combination of strong financial acumen, regulatory rigor, and business leadership needed to guide high-growth companies in regulated industries.

Before joining Channel, Mr. Brown held senior financial roles across medtech and life sciences firms, where he built scalable financial infrastructure, led fundraising and M&A efforts, and aligned financial operations with commercialization goals.

“We’re thrilled to bring Robert on board,” said Nelson Whistance, President and Chief Executive Officer of Channel Medsystems. “His credentials and track record in financial leadership will be invaluable as we scale our operations and expand access to the Cerene® Cryotherapy Device.”

“I am honored to join Channel Medsystems at such a transformative moment,” said Robert Brown, MBA, CPA. “I believe deeply in Channel Medsystems' mission to transform women’s healthcare. I look forward to supporting growth, strengthening financial operations, and helping advance broader access to safe and effective therapies.”

With Mr. Brown’s appointment, Channel Medsystems strengthens its executive team’s financial leadership to support sustained growth and strategic execution.

About Channel Medsystems
Channel Medsystems is a privately held company dedicated to transforming women’s healthcare globally through the development and commercialization of its flagship product, the Cerene® Cryotherapy Device. Cerene is a non-hormonal, incision-free treatment designed to provide safe, effective, and convenient therapy for women suffering from heavy menstrual bleeding (HMB) and dysmenorrhea. Offering a modern alternative to invasive surgery or long-term medications, Channel Medsystems is committed to improving patient outcomes, broadening access, and empowering women with greater control over their care.

For more information, visit cerene.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Tara Murphy
Vice President, Marketing
Channel Medsystems
tmurphy@cerene.com                                                                                                 
215-620-3004

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65a78797-c385-4a5c-913b-5b17216e8d81


Northern California People C-suite Women’s health
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Corporate headquarters of Novo Nordisk in Denmark
C-suite
UPDATE: Novo Foundation Completes Board Takeover After Shareholder Pushback
November 14, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Silver Spring, MD, USA 11/10/2020: Exterior view of the headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This federal agency approves medications, vaccines and food additives for human use.
FDA
FDA Stalwart Pazdur Named Tidmarsh’s Replacement as CDER Director
November 11, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
FDA
FDA Removes Black Box Warning From HRT Products, Reversing Landmark Decision
November 10, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Opinion
Pharma Is Sitting on Hidden Cures. Find Your “Freda” To Unlock Them
November 4, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annette Bakker