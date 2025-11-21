Channel Medsystems Appoints Robert Brown, MBA, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer

Robert Brown Robert Brown, MBA, CPA, Chief Financial Officer, Channel Medsystems, Inc.

BERKELEY, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Channel Medsystems, Inc., a privately held company dedicated to advancing women’s health with innovative solutions, announced today the appointment of Robert Brown, MBA, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Brown is a seasoned financial executive with deep expertise in strategic finance, operations, and growth planning for healthcare and medtech organizations. As an MBA and CPA, he brings the combination of strong financial acumen, regulatory rigor, and business leadership needed to guide high-growth companies in regulated industries.

Before joining Channel, Mr. Brown held senior financial roles across medtech and life sciences firms, where he built scalable financial infrastructure, led fundraising and M&A efforts, and aligned financial operations with commercialization goals.

“We’re thrilled to bring Robert on board,” said Nelson Whistance, President and Chief Executive Officer of Channel Medsystems. “His credentials and track record in financial leadership will be invaluable as we scale our operations and expand access to the Cerene® Cryotherapy Device.”

“I am honored to join Channel Medsystems at such a transformative moment,” said Robert Brown, MBA, CPA. “I believe deeply in Channel Medsystems' mission to transform women’s healthcare. I look forward to supporting growth, strengthening financial operations, and helping advance broader access to safe and effective therapies.”

With Mr. Brown’s appointment, Channel Medsystems strengthens its executive team’s financial leadership to support sustained growth and strategic execution.

