Balancing Protection and Inclusion: The Evolution of Women in Clinical Trials

March 27, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Lori Ellis, BioSpace Insights

In this episode presented by DIA, BioSpace’s head of insights Lori Ellis discusses the evolution of women’s inclusion in clinical trials with Martin Hodosi, partner at Kearney and Melissa Laitner, director of strategic initiatives at the National Academy of Medicine.

Martin Hodosi, partner at Kearney and Melissa Laitner, director of strategic initiatives, National Academy of Medicine, join Lori Ellis, head of insights, to discuss the evolution of women’s inclusion in clinical trials. They note that while overall representation has improved, significant challenges remain. They highlight how industry mindset has evolved from being protectionist to inclusion.

This episode is presented in partnership with ⁠DIA⁠, in support of their ⁠2025 Global Annual Meeting⁠ taking place June 15-19 in Washington DC.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠Martin Hodosi⁠, Partner, Kearney

⁠Melissa Laitner⁠, Director of Strategic Initiatives, National Academy of Medicine

