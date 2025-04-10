Breaking Down Barriers: The Nuanced Approach to Women’s Representation in Medical Research

> Listen on Spotify

This discussion features BioSpace’s head of insights Lori Ellis, Kearney partner Martin Hadosi, and Melissa Laitner, director of strategic initiatives at the National Academy of Medicine examining the underrepresentation of women in clinical trials.

They stress that rather than waiting for regulatory guidance, the industry should proactively improve trial accessibility and inclusivity, as there’s mutual benefit in faster enrollment and more diverse participation.

This episode is presented in partnership with ⁠DIA⁠, in support of their ⁠2025 Global Annual Meeting⁠ taking place June 15-19 in Washington DC.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠Martin Hodosi⁠, Partner, Kearney

⁠Melissa Laitner⁠, Director of Strategic Initiatives, National Academy of Medicine

