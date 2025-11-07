Progyny, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results

Reports Revenue of $313.3 Million, Reflecting 9.3% Growth

Raises Full Year Guidance to Reflect Continued Strength in Member Engagement

Selling Season Yields Over 80 New Clients, 900,000 New Lives, and Near 100% Retention of Existing Base

Record $156.0 Million in Operating Cash Flow Generated over the First Nine Months of 2025

Board Authorizes Up to $200 Million in Share Repurchase Program

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY) (“Progyny” or the “Company”), a global leader in women's health and family building solutions, today announced its financial results for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025 (“the third quarter of 2025”), as compared to the three-month period ended September 30, 2024 (“the third quarter of 2024” or “the prior year period”).

“Our strong results this quarter reflect that members have continued to pursue the care and services they need in order to best address both their family building goals and their overall health, and did so at levels that exceeded our expectations,” said Pete Anevski, Chief Executive Officer of Progyny.

“We're equally pleased with the results of our latest selling season, which resulted in commitments from over 80 new clients representing approximately 900,000 new lives, as well as a near 100% client retention rate for 2026, in addition to strong expansions of services across existing accounts,” continued Anevski. “Our newest programs - including pregnancy-postpartum, menopause, and leave and benefit navigation - continue to resonate in the market, further demonstrating both the underlying need for these services, as well as the measurable value that our solutions deliver. More than 2.7 million lives will have access to one or more of those solutions next year, or an incremental 1.2 million lives above 2025.”

“The third quarter results reflect both strong revenue growth and margin expansion, and through our continuing focus on prudent management of our business operations, we've maintained a high conversion of Adjusted EBITDA to cash flow, yielding a record $156 million in operating cash flow over the first nine months of the year,” said Mark Livingston, Chief Financial Officer of Progyny. “Given our balance sheet strength and solid cash position, we're pleased to be in a position to return value to our shareholders through our latest share repurchase program, which we'll pursue while also maintaining the ability to continue investing in our business for future growth.”

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights:

(unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) 3Q 2025 3Q 2024 Revenue $313,346 $286,625 Gross Profit $72,835 $59,244 Gross Margin 23.2% 20.7% Net Income $13,864 $10,421 Net Income per Diluted Share1 $0.15 $0.11 Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share2 $0.45 $0.40 Adjusted EBITDA2 $54,968 $46,478 Adjusted EBITDA Margin2 17.5% 16.2%

Net income per diluted share reflects weighted-average shares outstanding as adjusted for potential dilutive securities, including options, restricted stock units, warrants to purchase common stock, and shares issuable under the employee stock purchase plan. Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin are financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Please see Annex A of this press release for a reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share to earnings per share, and Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable financial measures stated in accordance with GAAP for each of the periods presented. We calculate Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share as net income per diluted share excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, adjusted for the impact of taxes. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.





Financial Highlights

Revenue was $313.3 million, a 9.3% increase as compared to the $286.6 million reported in the third quarter of 2024, primarily as a result of the increase in our number of clients and covered lives. As previously disclosed, a large client did not renew its services agreement for 2025, though it provided for an extended transition period over the first half of 2025 for members meeting certain criteria. There was no contribution from this client in the third quarter of 2025, and excluding the $32.8 million of revenue from this client in the third quarter of 2024, revenue increased 23%.

Fertility benefit services revenue was $201.9 million, a 13% increase from the $178.8 million reported in the third quarter of 2024.

Pharmacy benefit services revenue was $111.4 million, a 3% increase as compared to the $107.9 million reported in the third quarter of 2024.

Gross profit was $72.8 million, an increase of 23% from the $59.2 million reported in the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to the higher revenue. Gross margin was 23.2%, as compared to the 20.7% reported in the prior year period primarily due to ongoing efficiencies realized in the delivery of our care management services.

Net income was $13.9 million, or $0.15 income per diluted share, as compared to the $10.4 million, or $0.11 income per diluted share, reported in the third quarter of 2024. The higher net income was due primarily to the higher operating profit, which was partially offset by lower interest and other income, net, and a higher provision for income taxes driven by the discrete tax impacts of equity compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA was $55.0 million, an increase of 18% as compared to the $46.5 million reported in the third quarter of 2024, as the higher gross profit more than offset increased investments to expand the platform and integrate recent acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.5% as compared to the 16.2% Adjusted EBITDA margin in the third quarter of 2024. Refer to Annex A for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter of 2025 was $50.7 million, as compared to $44.5 million provided by operating activities in the prior year period. Cash flow reflects the timing impact of certain working capital items in both periods.

Balance Sheet and Financial Position

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had total working capital of approximately $411.5 million and no debt. This included cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $345.2 million, an increase of $117.3 million from the balances as of December 31, 2024. During the quarter, the Company entered into a revolving credit facility which makes available a maximum aggregate amount of $200 million, subject to customary borrowing conditions, until its maturity on July 1, 2030. The revolver, which is expected to further enhance the Company's operational and financial flexibility, is undrawn and the Company has no planned use for the facility at this time.

Key Metrics

The Company had 553 fertility and family building clients as of September 30, 2025, as compared to 468 clients as of September 30, 2024.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Assisted Reproductive Treatment (ART) Cycles(*) 15,981 14,911 49,079 45,275 Utilization - All Members(**) 0.54% 0.54% 1.06% 1.10% Utilization - Female Only(**) 0.47% 0.47% 0.88% 0.90% Average Members(***) 6,757,000 6,444,000 6,730,000 6,381,000

* Represents the number of ART cycles performed, including IVF with a fresh embryo transfer, IVF freeze all cycles/embryo banking, frozen embryo transfers, and egg freezing. Includes ART cycles performed in the first half of 2025 under the extended transition of care agreement with the large client who did not renew its services agreement.

** Represents the member utilization rate for all fertility and family building services, including, but not limited to, ART cycles, initial consultations, IUIs, and genetic testing. The utilization rate for all members includes all unique members (female and male) who utilize the benefit during that period, while the utilization rate for female only includes only unique females who utilize the benefit during that period. For purposes of calculating utilization rates in any given period, the results reflect the number of unique members utilizing the benefit for that period. Individual periods cannot be combined as member treatments may span multiple periods. Utilization for 2025 excludes activity under the extended transition of care agreement ending June 30, 2025 with the large client who did not renew its services agreement, as only members meeting certain criteria were eligible to use the benefit.

*** Includes approximately 300,000 members from a single client who are not reflected in utilization as a result of the client's chosen benefit design. 2025 excludes the limited number of members who were eligible to use the benefit under the extended transition of care agreement ending June 30, 2025 with the large client who did not renew its services agreement.

Financial Outlook

“As the fourth quarter begins, member activity continues to remain healthy. In light of our strong results over the first nine months of the year, as well as our expectations for member engagement over the remainder of the year, we're pleased to raise our full year guidance,” said Mr. Anevski.

Given the variability in member engagement experienced in prior periods, as well as the potential for any impact from ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, the guidance issued today reflects a range of member engagement. The ranges also reflect the impact of the Company's previously announced investments in member experience and acquisition integration. Lastly, as the extended transition of care agreement with the large client expired on June 30th, the guidance reflects no further contribution from that client in the second half of the year.

The majority of the clients added in the most recent selling season are expected to go live in the first quarter of 2026, though a number of the newest clients have already or will launch their benefit in 2025. Once all new clients are live in 2026, the Company anticipates having over 600 clients, representing approximately 7.6 million covered lives, compared to the 530 clients and 6.7 million covered lives that were under commitment before the commencement of the latest selling season. As it relates to 2026, consistent with past practice, the Company anticipates providing financial guidance when it reports its year-end results in February.

The Company is providing the following financial guidance for both the three-month and full year periods ending December 31, 2025. The guidance ranges presented do not reflect any impact from the share repurchase program announced today.

Full Year 2025 Outlook: Revenue is now projected to be $1.263 billion to $1.278 billion, reflecting growth of 8.2% to 9.5%; excluding the $48.5 million and $136.1 million of revenue in 2025 and 2024, respectively, from the large client who was under a transition agreement in the first half of 2025, revenue is expected to increase by 17.8% to 19.2% Net income is projected to be $58.5 million to $61.5 million, or $0.65 to $0.68 per diluted share, on the basis of approximately 90 million assumed weighted-average fully diluted-shares outstanding Adjusted EBITDA 1 is projected to be $216.0 million to $220.0 million Adjusted earnings per diluted share 1 is projected to be $1.79 to $1.82



Fourth Quarter of 2025 Outlook: Revenue is projected to be $292.7 million to $307.7 million, reflecting a change of (1.9)% to 3.1%; excluding the $35.9 million of revenue in 2024 from the large client who was under a transition agreement in the first half of 2025, revenue is expected to increase by 11.5% to 17.2% Net income is projected to be $12.5 million to $15.5 million, or $0.14 to $0.17 per diluted share, on the basis of approximately 91 million assumed weighted-average fully diluted-shares outstanding Adjusted EBITDA 1 is projected to be $45.3 million to $49.3 million Adjusted earnings per diluted share 1 is projected to be $0.37 to $0.40



Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted earnings per diluted share are financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. Please see Annex A of this press release for a reconciliation of forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to forward-looking net income and Adjusted net income to net income, the most directly comparable financial measures stated in accordance with GAAP, for the period presented.





Conference Call Information

About Progyny

Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a global leader in women's health and family building solutions, trusted by the nation's leading employers, health plans and benefit purchasers. We envision a world where everyone can realize their dreams of family and ideal health. Our outcomes prove that comprehensive, inclusive and intentionally designed solutions simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with concierge support, coaching, education, and digital tools; provides access to a premier network of fertility and women's health specialists who use the latest science and technologies; drives optimal clinical outcomes; and reduces healthcare costs.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth as a TIME100 Most Influential Company, CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Forbes' Best Employers, Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies, INC. 5000, INC. Power Partners and Crain’s Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our financial outlook for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, including the impact of our sales season and client launches; our anticipated number of clients and covered lives for 2026; our expected utilization rates and mix; the demand for our solutions; our positioning to successfully manage economic uncertainty on our business; the timing of client decisions; our ability to retain existing clients and acquire new clients; and our business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, and other financial and operating information.

Forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, failure to meet our publicly announced guidance or other expectations about our business; competition in the market in which we operate; our history of operating losses and ability to sustain profitability; unfavorable conditions in our industry or the United States economy; our limited operating history and the difficulty in predicting our future results of operations; our ability to attract and retain clients and increase the adoption of services within our client base; the loss of any of our largest client accounts; changes in the technology industry; changes or developments in the health insurance market; negative publicity in the health benefits industry; lags, failures or security breaches in our computer systems or those of our vendors; a significant change in the utilization of our solutions; our ability to offer high-quality support; positive references from our existing clients; our ability to develop and expand our marketing and sales capabilities; the rate of growth of our future revenue; the accuracy of the estimates and assumptions we use to determine the size of target markets; our ability to successfully manage our growth; reductions in employee benefits spending; seasonal fluctuations in our sales; the adoption of new solutions and services by our clients or members; our ability to innovate and develop new offerings; our ability to adapt and respond to the changing medical landscape, regulations, and client needs, requirements or preferences; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand; our ability to attract and retain members of our management team, key employees, or other qualified personnel; risks related to any litigation against us; our ability to maintain our Center of Excellence network of healthcare providers; our strategic relationships with and monitoring of third parties; our ability to maintain our pharmacy distribution network if there is a disruption to our network or its associated supply chains; our relationship with key pharmacy program partners or any decline in rebates provided by them; our ability to maintain our relationships with benefits consultants; exposure to credit risk from our members; risks related to government regulation; risks related to our business with government entities; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; risks related to acquisitions, strategic investments, or partnerships; federal tax reform and changes to our effective tax rate; the imposition of state and local state taxes; our ability to utilize a portion of our net operating loss or research tax credit carryforwards; our ability to develop or maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and our ability to adapt and respond to the changing SEC or stakeholder expectations regarding environmental, social and governance practices.

Forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Our actual future results could differ materially from what we expect. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release and the accompanying tables include the non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA margin on incremental revenue and Adjusted earnings per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA margin on incremental revenue and Adjusted earnings per diluted share are supplemental financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when taken together with our GAAP financial results, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our operating performance and facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations or outlook. In particular, we believe that the use of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA margin on incremental revenue and Adjusted earnings per diluted share are helpful to our investors as they are measures used by management in assessing the health of our business, determining incentive compensation, evaluating our operating performance, and for internal planning and forecasting purposes.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA margin on incremental revenue and Adjusted earnings per diluted share are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Some of the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA margin on incremental revenue and Adjusted earnings per diluted share include: (1) it does not properly reflect capital commitments to be paid in the future; (2) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the underlying assets may need to be replaced and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect these capital expenditures; (3) it does not consider the impact of stock-based compensation expense; (4) it does not reflect other non-operating income and expenses, including interest and other income, net; and (5) it does not reflect tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us. In addition, our non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because they may not calculate such measures in the same manner as we calculate these measures, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, when evaluating our performance, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA margin on incremental revenue and Adjusted earnings per diluted share alongside other financial performance measures, including our net income, gross margin, and our other GAAP results.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization; stock-based compensation expense; interest and other income, net; and provision for income taxes. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA margin on incremental revenue as incremental Adjusted EBITDA in 2025 divided by incremental revenue in 2025. We calculate Adjusted earnings per diluted share as net income per diluted share excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, adjusted for the associated impact of taxes. Please see Annex A: “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” elsewhere in this press release.

PROGYNY, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 133,982 $ 162,314 Marketable securities 211,225 65,640 Accounts receivable, net of $54,623 and $56,355 of allowance at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 252,502 235,324 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,304 9,443 Total current assets 622,013 472,721 Property and equipment, net 24,742 12,383 Operating lease right-of-use assets 25,680 17,251 Goodwill 19,964 15,534 Intangible assets, net 6,428 1,303 Deferred tax assets 84,873 84,933 Other noncurrent assets 11,527 2,977 Total assets $ 795,227 $ 607,102 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 123,089 $ 95,097 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 87,404 73,530 Total current liabilities 210,493 168,627 Operating lease noncurrent liabilities 24,730 16,413 Total liabilities 235,223 185,040 Commitments and Contingencies STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; 98,529,405 and 97,692,891 shares issued; 86,147,212 and 85,310,698 outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 9 9 Additional paid-in capital 673,123 581,596 Treasury stock, at cost, $0.0001 par value; 12,998,173 and 12,998,173 shares at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (303,889 ) (303,889 ) Accumulated earnings 190,342 144,307 Accumulated other comprehensive income 419 39 Total stockholders’ equity 560,004 422,062 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 795,227 $ 607,102





PROGYNY, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 313,346 $ 286,625 $ 970,258 $ 868,790 Cost of services 240,511 227,381 742,655 678,859 Gross profit 72,835 59,244 227,603 189,931 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 17,935 16,457 54,126 48,332 General and administrative 33,373 30,329 103,422 89,931 Total operating expenses 51,308 46,786 157,548 138,263 Income from operations 21,527 12,458 70,055 51,668 Interest and other income, net 2,437 5,504 7,523 13,876 Income before income taxes 23,964 17,962 77,578 65,544 Provision for income taxes 10,100 7,541 31,543 21,740 Net income $ 13,864 $ 10,421 $ 46,035 $ 43,804 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.12 $ 0.54 $ 0.48 Diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.11 $ 0.51 $ 0.46 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 86,017,342 90,067,675 85,780,156 91,650,576 Diluted 90,226,278 93,821,812 89,884,421 95,758,529







PROGYNY, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 46,035 $ 43,804 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Deferred tax expense 31 10,351 Non-cash interest expense 279 — Depreciation and amortization 3,581 2,307 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 79 — Stock-based compensation expense 97,068 97,271 Bad debt expense 15,345 12,734 Net accretion of discounts on marketable securities (432 ) (3,759 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (32,155 ) (51,579 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (14,859 ) (2,396 ) Accounts payable 27,660 5,072 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 13,317 13,132 Other noncurrent assets and liabilities 40 4 Net cash provided by operating activities 155,989 126,941 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment, net (12,796 ) (3,510 ) Purchase of marketable securities (311,513 ) (170,339 ) Sale of marketable securities 166,380 299,955 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (9,340 ) (5,304 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (167,269 ) 120,802 FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repurchase of common stock — (245,176 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 23 1,097 Issuance costs on credit facility (3,087 ) — Payment of employee taxes related to equity awards (8,820 ) (10,389 ) Proceeds from contributions to employee stock purchase plan 781 915 Net cash used in financing activities (11,103 ) (253,553 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 49 (6 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (22,334 ) (5,816 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 162,314 97,296 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 139,980 $ 91,480 Cash and cash equivalents $ 133,982 $ 91,480 Restricted cash included within noncurrent assets 5,998 — Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 139,980 $ 91,480 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 39,898 $ 34,872 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES Additions of property and equipment, net included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 781 $ 144





ANNEX A

PROGYNY, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Costs of Services, Gross Margin and Operating Expenses Excluding Stock-Based Compensation Calculation

The following table provides a reconciliation of cost of services, gross profit, sales and marketing and general and administrative expenses to each of these measures excluding the impact of stock-based compensation expense for each of the periods presented:

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation

Expense Non-GAAP GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation

Expense Non-GAAP Cost of services $ 240,511 $ (9,201 ) $ 231,310 $ 227,381 $ (9,528 ) $ 217,853 Gross profit $ 72,835 $ 9,201 $ 82,036 $ 59,244 $ 9,528 $ 68,772 Sales and marketing $ 17,935 $ (7,956 ) $ 9,979 $ 16,457 $ (8,101 ) $ 8,356 General and administrative $ 33,373 $ (15,016 ) $ 18,357 $ 30,329 $ (15,554 ) $ 14,775 Expressed as a Percentage of Revenue Gross margin 23.2 % 2.9 % 26.2 % 20.7 % 3.3 % 24.0 % Sales and marketing 5.7 % (2.5 )% 3.2 % 5.7 % (2.8 )% 2.9 % General and administrative 10.7 % (4.8 )% 5.9 % 10.6 % (5.4 )% 5.2 % Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation

Expense Non-GAAP GAAP Stock-Based

Compensation

Expense Non-GAAP Cost of services $ 742,655 $ (28,141 ) $ 714,514 $ 678,859 $ (28,009 ) $ 650,850 Gross profit $ 227,603 $ 28,141 $ 255,744 $ 189,931 $ 28,009 $ 217,940 Sales and marketing $ 54,126 $ (24,015 ) $ 30,111 $ 48,332 $ (23,515 ) $ 24,817 General and administrative $ 103,422 $ (44,912 ) $ 58,510 $ 89,931 $ (45,747 ) $ 44,184 Expressed as a Percentage of Revenue Gross margin 23.5 % 2.9 % 26.4 % 21.9 % 3.2 % 25.1 % Sales and marketing 5.6 % (2.5 )% 3.1 % 5.6 % (2.7 )% 2.9 % General and administrative 10.7 % (4.6 )% 6.0 % 10.4 % (5.3 )% 5.1 %

Note: percentages shown in the table may not cross foot due to rounding.





Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share Calculation

The following table provides a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share for each of the periods presented:

Three months ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Income $ 13,864 $ 10,421 $ 46,035 $ 43,804 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 32,173 33,183 97,068 97,271 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment (5,250 ) (6,199 ) (15,863 ) (22,017 ) Adjusted Net income $ 40,787 $ 37,405 $ 127,240 $ 119,058 Diluted Shares 90,226,278 93,821,812 89,884,421 95,758,529 Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share $ 0.45 $ 0.40 $ 1.42 $ 1.24





Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin on Incremental Revenue Calculation

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods presented:

Three months ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 13,864 $ 10,421 $ 46,035 $ 43,804 Add: Depreciation and amortization 1,268 837 3,581 2,307 Stock‑based compensation expense 32,173 33,183 97,068 97,271 Interest and other income, net (2,437 ) (5,504 ) (7,523 ) (13,876 ) Provision for income taxes 10,100 7,541 31,543 21,740 Adjusted EBITDA $ 54,968 $ 46,478 $ 170,704 $ 151,246 Revenue $ 313,346 $ 286,625 $ 970,258 $ 868,790 Incremental revenue vs. 2024 101,468 Incremental Adjusted EBITDA vs. 2024 19,458 Incremental Adj EBITDA margin on incremental revenue 19.2 %





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Guidance for the Three Months Ending December 31, 2025 and Year Ending December 31, 2025

Three Months Ending

December 31, 2025 Year Ending

December 31, 2025 Low High Low High Revenue $ 292,742 $ 307,742 $ 1,263,000 $ 1,278,000 Net Income $ 12,465 $ 15,465 $ 58,500 $ 61,500 Add: Depreciation and amortization 1,419 1,419 5,000 5,000 Stock-based compensation expense 28,432 28,432 125,500 125,500 Interest and other income, net (2,477 ) (2,477 ) (10,000 ) (10,000 ) Provision for income taxes 5,457 6,457 37,000 38,000 Adjusted EBITDA* $ 45,296 $ 49,296 $ 216,000 $ 220,000





Three Months Ending

December 31, 2025 Year Ending

December 31, 2025 Low High Low High Net Income $ 12,465 $ 15,465 $ 58,500 $ 61,500 Add: Stock-based compensation 28,432 28,432 125,500 125,500 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment (7,137 ) ( 7,137 ) (23,000 ) (23,000 ) Adjusted Net income* $ 33,760 $ 36,760 $ 161,000 $ 164,000 Diluted Shares 91,000,000 91,000,000 90,000,000 90,000,000 Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share $ 0.37 $ 0.40 $ 1.79 $ 1.82

* All of the numbers in the tables above reflect our future outlook as of the date hereof. Net income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA ranges do not reflect any estimate for other potential activities and transactions, nor do they contemplate any discrete income tax items, including the income tax impact related to equity compensation activity.





Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Cycles per Unique Female Utilizer

The following tables provide historical trend and guidance assumptions for average members, female utilization rate, and ART Cycles per Unique Female Utilizer for the full year and quarterly periods presented:

Guidance Assumptions For: Year Ending December 31, 2025 Year Ending December 31, Low End as of High End as of 2021 2022 2023 20241 Nov 6, 20251 Nov 6, 20251 Average Members 2,812,000 4,349,000 5,383,000 6,104,0001 6,450,0001,2 6,450,0001,2 Female Utilization Rate 1.07 % 1.03 % 1.09 % 1.07 % 1.05%2 1.06%2 Female Unique Utilizers 30,053 44,600 58,596 65,077 67,7002 68,4002 ART Cycles 28,413 42,598 58,013 61,114 64,400 65,700 ART Cycles per Unique Female Utilizer 0.95 0.96 0.99 0.94 0.91 0.92 Revenue ($ in millions) $ 500.6 $ 786.9 $ 1,088.6 $ 1,167.2 $ 1,263.0 $ 1,278.0

1 Calculations for 2024 and 2025 exclude approximately 300,000 members from a single client not reflected in female utilizers as a result of the client's chosen benefit design.

2 Calculations exclude activity from a large client whose program discontinued for 2025, but who allowed for an extended period of transition of care for certain members during the first half of 2025.





Quarterly ART Cycles per Unique Female Utilizer

Three Months Ending Year Ending March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2022 0.50 0.55 0.56 0.58 0.96 2023 0.51 0.55 0.56 0.58 0.99 2024* 0.53 0.54 0.52 0.54 0.94 2025: Low End of Guidance Range 0.51 0.52 0.52 0.52E 0.91E 2025: High End of Guidance Range 0.51 0.52 0.52 0.53E 0.92E

*Calculations for 2024 and 2025 exclude approximately 300,000 members from a single client not reflected in female utilizers as a result of the client's chosen benefit design.

E indicates the estimated value assumed.