Driven by a common vision, Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Duchesnay Inc. sign a partnership to help address the issue of drug gap in Japan

BLAINVILLE, QC, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, Japan; President: Naoyuki Mochida; hereinafter "Mochida") and Duchesnay Inc. (Head Office: Quebec, Canada; President: Éric Gervais; hereinafter "Duchesnay") announce that they have entered into a license agreement to provide access to Bonjesta® (hereinafter "the product") in Japan. Under this agreement, the companies will collaborate closely with the objective of making this product available for women in Japan, with Mochida conducting the necessary research activities required to obtain regulatory approval from the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA).

Bonjesta® is a formulation developed by Duchesnay to manage nausea and vomiting of pregnancy (NVP), a common condition affecting more than half of Japanese pregnant women1) for which there are no approved medications in Japan.

Recently, the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare of Japan has called for companies to develop this product following a request from the Japan Society of Obstetrics and Gynecology to address the issue of "drug loss", a situation where drugs approved in Europe and the United States are not developed in Japan.

The product, an oral combination formulation containing doxylamine succinate and pyridoxine hydrochloride as active ingredients, is approved in 43 countries and states worldwide, namely in the USA following FDA approval in 2016 and subsequently in Europe in 2023.

"We are very pleased to have concluded a license agreement with Duchesnay for Bonjesta®. By helping to reduce the burden of NVP symptoms for pregnant women and creating an environment in which women can work and live with less stress during their pregnancy, we aim to contribute to the realization of a society in which women enjoy better health and can actively participate," said Junichi Sakaki, Ph.D., Representative Director, Senior Executive Managing Officer of Mochida.

"This agreement marks a significant milestone for Duchesnay, contributing to our continued international expansion," said Suzanne Paszkiewicz, Vice President, Global Partnerships & Business Development, Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group. "True to our common mission to improve women's health at every stage of life, we are proud to partner with Mochida in anticipation of a possible product launch by 2030."

With long-term combined experience in women's health, Mochida and Duchesnay hope to contribute to further improving women's quality of life by introducing the product to the Japanese market.

About Mochida

Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (https://www.mochida.co.jp) headquartered in Tokyo/Japan, has been committed to research and development of innovative pharmaceutical products since its establishment in 1913 thus providing distinctive medicines to the medical community. Currently, the core pharmaceutical business focuses its resources on the targeted areas of cardiovascular medicine, gastroenterology, obstetrics and gynecology, and psychiatry while also providing medicines for intractable diseases and generics including biosimilars, to meet medical needs. Mochida is working to provide value in terms of "support for the different stages of a woman's life," and aims to help realize a society in which women enjoy better health and can actively participate.

About Duchesnay

Duchesnay Inc. (https://duchesnay.com), member of Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group (DPG), is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a long-standing commitment to women's health. Until recently, the company focused on filling the void in terms of scientific research and education and on developing pharmacological solutions that are safe and effective for use during pregnancy and breastfeeding. Today, Duchesnay has broadened its portfolio of products to offer safe and effective therapeutic options that meet the health and quality of life needs of women and their family members at different stages of their lives. Believing that women around the world deserve to have access to specialized treatments for their conditions, Duchesnay now distributes its products internationally.

SOURCE Duchesnay Inc.