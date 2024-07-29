WILLOW BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING VOTING RESULTS

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Willow Biosciences Inc. (“Willow” or the “Company”) (TSX: WLLW) (OTCQB: CANSF) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on July 26, 2024 (the “Meeting”). A total of 27,685,611 common shares, representing approximately 21.74% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares were represented at the meeting.

The shareholders approved the setting of the number of directors of Willow at 5 directors, and the following nominees were elected as directors of Willow for the ensuing year with the specific voting results being as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld Director # % # % Donald Archibald 19,248,325 77.19 % 5,686,936 22.81 % Al Foreman 24,905,181 99.88 % 30,080 0.12 % Raffi Asadorian 21,273,181 85.31 % 3,662,080 14.69 % Dr. Jim Lalonde 24,905,317 99.88 % 29,944 0.12 % Dr. Chris Savile 24,905,182 99.88 % 30,079 0.12 %

In addition, shareholders approved the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company’s auditor for the ensuing year (86.77% of the votes cast being in favour). The shareholders also approved the grant of unallocated share awards issuable under Willow’s share award incentive plan pursuant to the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange. For complete voting results on all matters approved at the Meeting, please see the Company’s Report of Voting Results dated July 26, 2024 available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Willow develops biobased processes to manufacture ingredients for the pharmaceutical, food and beverage and consumer markets. Willow’s FutureGrownTM and BioOxiTM platforms enable large-scale production with sustainability at its core. Willow’s R&D team has a proven track record of developing and commercializing bio-based manufacturing processes and products to benefit our B2B partners and their customers.

