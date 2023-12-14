SUBSCRIBE
What VCs really think of the market right now with MPM Capital, Endeavor and Two Bear Capital

December 14, 2023 | 
1 min read | 
BioSpace Insights

What needs to happen for funding in biopharma to bounce back? BioSpace’s Lori Ellis discusses the macroeconomic environment and biopharma funding outlook with venture capital guests Ansbert Gadicke, Martin Gershon and Mike Goguen.

Guests

⁠Ansbert Gadicke⁠, Managing Director, MPM Capital

⁠Martin Gershon⁠, Managing Partner & CIO, Endeavor Venture Funds

⁠Mike Goguen⁠, Founder and Managing Partner, Two Bear Capital

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Lori Ellis is the head of insights at BioSpace, providing industry analysis as well as paid custom content for BioSpace clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.

