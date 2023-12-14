What VCs really think of the market right now with MPM Capital, Endeavor and Two Bear Capital

What needs to happen for funding in biopharma to bounce back? BioSpace’s Lori Ellis discusses the macroeconomic environment and biopharma funding outlook with venture capital guests Ansbert Gadicke, Martin Gershon and Mike Goguen.
Guests
Ansbert Gadicke, Managing Director, MPM Capital
Martin Gershon, Managing Partner & CIO, Endeavor Venture Funds
Mike Goguen, Founder and Managing Partner, Two Bear Capital
Host
Lori Ellis, Head of Insights, BioSpace
Lori Ellis is the head of insights at BioSpace, providing industry analysis as well as paid custom content for BioSpace clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.