The advent of generative AI models like ChatGPT has ignited a wave of excitement across various industries, including drug discovery. However, while these models have been trained on massive datasets, the world of AI in drug discovery, particularly for biologics, faces a significant data challenge. The limited availability of high-quality, FAIR-compliant data, both internally and externally, hinders the full potential of AI in accelerating drug development.

This webinar will delve into the critical role of patent data in fueling the AI drug discovery revolution. We will explore how to systematically mine and extract valuable information from patents, despite their notoriously unstructured and non-standardized nature. Through case studies in antibodies and RNAi, we will highlight the significant challenges and opportunities in leveraging patent data to drive innovation in biologics discovery.

Sam Winders
Account Director – Life Sciences | Patsnap
Sam is the lead representative for the healthcare and life sciences team at Patsnap. One of the organization’s longest serving employees, Sam works closely with our leading customers and the Patsnap product development team to ensure that our customers’ needs our met and that Patsnap continues to rapidly expand the technical frontier within the evolving drug discovery space.
Lori Ellis
Head of Insights | BioSpace
Lori is the head of insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. She creates engaging content for clients to support their marketing objectives. She has been part of an award-winning marketing team and has won a Muse Creative award, a Vega award and several Adobe awards in collaborative team projects for her audio narration work. Her experience in the television/film and audio industries benefits both BioSpace and partners through her moderation and hosting of live and virtual events. While she has covered all elements of the drug development process, her primary focuses are women’s health issues, the economic climate, and the ever-evolving impact of technology – specifically artificial intelligence – on the pharmaceutical industry.