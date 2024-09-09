ABOUT THE WEBINAR

The advent of generative AI models like ChatGPT has ignited a wave of excitement across various industries, including drug discovery. However, while these models have been trained on massive datasets, the world of AI in drug discovery, particularly for biologics, faces a significant data challenge. The limited availability of high-quality, FAIR-compliant data, both internally and externally, hinders the full potential of AI in accelerating drug development.

This webinar will delve into the critical role of patent data in fueling the AI drug discovery revolution. We will explore how to systematically mine and extract valuable information from patents, despite their notoriously unstructured and non-standardized nature. Through case studies in antibodies and RNAi, we will highlight the significant challenges and opportunities in leveraging patent data to drive innovation in biologics discovery.