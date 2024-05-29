Virpax® Pharmaceuticals to Present at 2024 BIO International Convention

BERWYN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Virpax® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Virpax” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VRPX), a company specializing in developing non-addictive products for pain management, post-traumatic stress disorder, central nervous system (CNS) disorders and viral barrier indications, today announced that it will be presenting at the upcoming Bio International Convention in San Diego on Monday, June 3rd at 4:00 p.m. PT. Gerald W. Bruce, CEO of Virpax, will deliver the corporate presentation.

Event: Virpax Presentation at the 2024 BIO International Convention

Date: Monday, June 3rd

Time: 4:00 p.m. PT

Location: Theater 3

Mr. Bruce and team members will host meetings from June 3rd through the 5th. To schedule a meeting, please submit a meeting request through the BIO International meeting platform or contact betsy.brod@affinitygrowth.com.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax is developing branded, non-addictive pain management products candidates using its proprietary technologies to optimize and target drug delivery. Virpax is initially seeking FDA approval for two prescription drug candidates that employ two different patented drug delivery platforms. Probudur™ is a single injection liposomal bupivacaine formulation being developed to manage post-operative pain and Envelta™ is an intranasal molecular envelope enkephalin formulation being developed to manage severe pain, including post cancer pain. Virpax is also using its intranasal Molecular Envelope Technology (MET) to develop one other prescription product candidate, NobrXiol™, which is being developed for the nasal delivery of a pharmaceutical-grade cannabidiol (CBD) for the management of rare pediatric epilepsy. Virpax has competitive cooperative research and development agreements (CRADAs) for two of its prescription drug candidates, one with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and one with the Department of Defense (DOD). Virpax is also seeking approval of two nonprescription product candidates: AnQlar, which is being developed to inhibit viral replication caused by influenza or SARS-CoV-2, and Epoladerm™, which is a topical diclofenac spray film formulation being developed to manage pain associated with osteoarthritis. For more information, please visit virpaxpharma.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

