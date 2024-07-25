SUBSCRIBE
Verona Pharma to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

July 25, 2024 | 
LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma” or the “Company”) announces that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 on Thursday, August 8, 2024 and host an investment community conference call at 9:00 a.m. EDT / 2:00 p.m. BST to discuss these financial results and provide a corporate update.

To participate, please dial one of the following numbers and ask to join the Verona Pharma call:

  • +1-833-816-1396 for callers in the United States
  • +1-412-317-0489 for international callers

A live webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations link on the Investors page of the Company’s website, www.veronapharma.com, and the audio replay will be available for 90 days.

For further information please contact:

Verona Pharma plcTel: +1-844-341-9901
Victoria Stewart, Senior Director of Investor Relations and CommunicationsIR@veronapharma.com
Argot Partners
US Investor Enquiries		Tel: +1-212-600-1902
verona@argotpartners.com
Ten Bridge Communications
International / US Media Enquiries		Tel: +1-312-523-5016
tbcverona@tenbridgecommunications.com
Leslie Humbel

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. OhtuvayreTM (ensifentrine) is the Company’s first commercial product and the first inhaled therapy for the maintenance treatment of COPD that combines bronchodilator and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory activities in one molecule. Ensifentrine has potential applications in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases. For more information, please visit www.veronapharma.com.

