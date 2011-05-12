Verona Pharma Release: Commencement of New Phase II Clinical Trial of RPL554 in Asthma

12 May 2011 - London, UK - Verona Pharma plc (AIM: VRP.L), the biotechnology company focused on discovering new drugs for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases, has commenced a new trial with its lead respiratory drug, RPL554, at the Centre for Human Drug Research (“CHDR”) in the Netherlands.

Verona has treated its first patient in this Phase II clinical trial which is designed to determine whether RPL554 has sustained bronchodilator actions, and is safe when given daily to patients with mild asthma. This trial is a necessary preliminary trial prior to performing a complete and thorough assessment of the anti-inflammatory actions of the drug in terms of reducing the effects of allergen challenge in patients with allergic asthma. This allergen challenge trial is scheduled for later in 2011.

This study into whether RPL554’s bronchodilator actions can be safely sustained over several days of treatment extends the Company’s knowledge of the drug and is the third trial with RPL554 in patients with allergic asthma. The second trial, recently completed at the CHDR (February 2011), established the effectiveness of higher doses of the drug.

The key measurement that will be performed in the trial is the standard measure of FEV1 (Forced Expiratory Volume in 1 sec) to test the effect of RPL554 on lung function. Cardiovascular safety and gastrointestinal tolerance will also be assessed. The drug will be given in the same nebulized form as in the previous clinical trials.

Professor Michael Walker, CEO of Verona Pharma, said: “This trial, which has just started, will test the therapeutic usefulness of RPL554 when given over a period of days, reflecting the manner in which the drug will eventually be used medically. All the evidence we have accumulated so far with RPL554 strengthens the view that it is the first drug in a significant new class of bronchodilator with possible combined anti-inflammatory actions. While licensing efforts for RPL554 continue, the Company is performing further clinical trials to broaden its knowledge of the therapeutic utility of RPL554 and, of course, add value in terms of licensing.”

The RPL554 compound is a novel long acting bronchodilator/anti-inflammatory drug belonging to a class of drugs known as a mixed phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3/4 inhibitor. Verona is investigating its use for the treatment of respiratory diseases including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and allergic rhinitis (hay fever).

About Verona Pharma plc

Verona Pharma plc is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering new drugs for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases, such as asthma, allergic rhinitis (hay fever), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cough. The Company has three potential drug treatments under development aimed at the respiratory and inflammatory diseases markets: RPL554, Verona’s lead product in Phase II; VRP700, a novel treatment for chronic cough currently in a clinical trial at the University of Florence; and novel anti-inflammatory polysaccharides (NAIPs) in research phase for the treatment of a wide range of respiratory and inflammatory diseases.

RPL554

RPL554 is Verona Pharma’s lead drug compound which is a long acting bronchodilator/anti-inflammatory drug (belonging to a class of drugs known as a mixed phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3/4 inhibitor) for the treatment of allergic rhinitis (hay fever) and potentially asthma. In September 2009, the Company completed a Phase I/IIa clinical trial of the drug which showed clear clinical benefits in patients with asthma and allergic rhinitis. The Company is carrying out further clinical trials of the drug to provide additional clinical data and to take the drug through to the next development stage. The Company is simultaneously seeking licensing agreements or partnerships for the further development and commercialisation of the drug.

The Centre for Human Drug Research (www.chdr.nl)

The Centre for Human Drug Research is a Netherlands based, full-service contract research organisation with tight connections to academic hospitals. It provides a full range of high quality clinical pharmacology services to the pharmaceutical industry, working as collaborative partners offering sophisticated advice to clients on all aspects of the process of drug development. It also runs its own research programmes, develops new biomarkers to optimize clinical research. Over the past 20 years this approach has led to a wide diversity of biomarkers that help to perform proof-of-pharmacology and proof-of-concept studies in the earliest phase of the drug development programmes.

For more information please contact:

Verona Pharma plc

Clive Page, Chairman

Tel: 020 7863 3300

info@veronapharma.com

Michael Walker, CEO

Evolution Securities Limited

(NOMAD and Joint Broker)

Tel: 020 7071 4300

contactus@evosecurities.com

Bobbie Hilliam / Tim Redfern / Patrick Castle

WH Ireland Group Plc (Joint Broker)

Richard Smith / Nicola Rayner

Tel: 0121 265 6300

Richard.Smith@WH-Ireland.Co.UK

College Hill

Melanie Toyne Sewell / Gemma Howe

Tel: 020 7457 2020

verona@thecollegegroup.com