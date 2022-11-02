Verona Pharma Announces November 2022 Investor Conference Participation

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma” or the “Company”), announces that senior management will participate in the following conferences in November 2022:

Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Time: 9:45 AM EST / 2:45 PM GMT

Location: New York, NY

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, November 17, 2022

Time: 3:35 AM EST / 8:35 AM GMT

Location: London, UK

34th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Time: 10:30 AM EST / 3:30 PM GMT

Location: New York, NY

A webcast of each conference presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations link on the Investors page of the Company’s website, www.veronapharma.com.

For further information please contact:

Verona Pharma plc US Tel: +1-833-417-0262

UK Tel: +44 (0)203 283 4200 Victoria Stewart, Director of Investor Relations and Communications ir@veronapharma.com Argot Partners

(US Investor Enquiries) Tel: +1-212-600-1902

verona@argotpartners.com Kimberly Minarovich / Carrie McKim Optimum Strategic Communications

(International Media and European Investor Enquiries) Tel: +44 (0)203 882 9621

verona@optimumcomms.com Mary Clark / Rebecca Noonan / Zoe Bolt

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. If successfully developed and approved, Verona Pharma’s product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. The Company is evaluating nebulized ensifentrine in its Phase 3 clinical program ENHANCE (“Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy”) for COPD maintenance treatment. Ensifentrine met the primary endpoint in ENHANCE-2 demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in lung function. In addition, ensifentrine significantly reduced the rate of COPD exacerbations in the ENHANCE-2 trial. ENHANCE-1 is expected to report around the end of 2022. Two additional formulations of ensifentrine are in Phase 2 development for the treatment of COPD: dry powder inhaler (“DPI”) and pressurized metered-dose inhaler (“pMDI”). Ensifentrine has potential applications in cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases. For more information, please visit www.veronapharma.com.



