Bio NC

Verona Pharma Announces November 2021 Investor Conference Participation

November 1, 2021 
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces that David Zaccardelli, Pharm.

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces that David Zaccardelli, Pharm. D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following investor conferences in November 2021:

Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference
Date: Monday, November 15
Time: 9:20 AM EST / 2:20 PM GMT

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, November 18
Time: 3:00 AM EST / 8:00 AM GMT

Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
Date: Monday, November 29
Presentation available on-demand starting at 10:00 AM EST / 3:00 PM GMT on Monday, November 22

A webcast of each conference presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations link on the Investors page of the Company’s website, www.veronapharma.com.

For further information please contact:

Verona Pharma plc US Tel: +1-833-417-0262
UK Tel: +44 (0)203 283 4200
Victoria Stewart, Director of Investor Relations and Communications info@veronapharma.com
Argot Partners
(US Investor Enquiries)		 Tel: +1-212-600-1902
verona@argotpartners.com
Kimberly Minarovich / Michael Barron
Optimum Strategic Communications
(International Media and European Investor Enquiries)		 Tel: +44 (0)203 950 9144
verona@optimumcomms.com
Mary Clark / Stella Lempidaki / Zoe Bolt

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. If successfully developed and approved, Verona Pharma’s product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. The Company is evaluating nebulized ensifentrine in its Phase 3 clinical program ENHANCE (“Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy”) for COPD maintenance treatment. Two additional formulations of ensifentrine are in Phase 2 development for the treatment of COPD: dry powder inhaler (“DPI”) and pressurized metered-dose inhaler (“pMDI”). Ensifentrine has potential applications in cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases. For more information, please visit www.veronapharma.com.


