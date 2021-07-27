SUBSCRIBE
Verona Pharma Announces August 2021 Virtual Investor Conference Participation

July 27, 2021 | 
1 min read

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces that David Zaccardelli, Pharm. D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following virtual investor conferences in August 2021

BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference
Date: Monday, August 9
Time: 1:30 PM EDT / 6:30 PM BST

12th Annual Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Virtual Conference
Date: Wednesday, August 11
Time: 3:30 PM EDT / 8:30 PM BST
Panel: Breathless and Under Pressure – Innovative Inhaled Treatments For Respiratory Diseases

41st Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference
Date: Thursday, August 12
Time: 11:00 AM EDT / 4:00 PM BST

A webcast of the Canaccord fireside chat will be available for 90 days on the Events and Presentations link on the Investors page of the Company’s website, www.veronapharma.com.

Verona Pharma plc US Tel: +1-833-417-0262
UK Tel: +44 (0)203 283 4200
Victoria Stewart, Director of Investor Relations and Communications info@veronapharma.com
Argot Partners
(US Investor Enquiries)		 Tel: +1-212-600-1902
verona@argotpartners.com
Kimberly Minarovich / Michael Barron
Optimum Strategic Communications
(International Media and European Investor Enquiries)		 Tel: +44 (0)203 950 9144
verona@optimumcomms.com
Mary Clark / Karl Hard / Elakiya Rangarajah

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. If successfully developed and approved, Verona Pharma’s product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. The Company is evaluating nebulized ensifentrine in its Phase 3 clinical program ENHANCE (“Ensifentrine as a Novel inHAled Nebulized COPD thErapy”) for COPD maintenance treatment. Two additional formulations of ensifentrine are in Phase 2 development for the treatment of COPD: dry powder inhaler (“DPI”) and pressurized metered-dose inhaler (“pMDI”). Ensifentrine has potential applications in cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases. For more information, please visit www.veronapharma.com.


