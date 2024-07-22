Vericel Announces Appointment of Karen Mahoney as Chief Human Resources Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets, today announced the appointment of Karen Mahoney as Chief Human Resources Officer following the retirement of Heidi Hassen, who served as Vericel’s Head of Human Resources since September 2010.



Ms. Mahoney joins Vericel with more than 20 years of experience across the life sciences and medical device sectors, most recently serving as Chief Human Resources Officer at Abiomed, a global medical device company that was acquired by Johnson & Johnson in December 2022. At Abiomed, Ms. Mahoney led all aspects of HR strategy and operations, driving talent selection, leadership development and contributing to strong business performance across the company. Following the acquisition, Ms. Mahoney served as a key member of the integration team overseeing the transition of all HR-related programs into Johnson & Johnson. Prior to Abiomed, Ms. Mahoney held roles of increasing responsibility at PerkinElmer, culminating with her position as Global Talent Leader.

“I am delighted to welcome Karen to Vericel,” said Nick Colangelo, President and CEO of Vericel. “Karen has a strong track record of building high-performing teams and driving strong business results in high-growth organizations. I am confident that her extensive strategic and executive leadership experience in the Human Resources and medical technology fields will play an instrumental role in driving continued organizational success for Vericel in the years ahead.”

“I am honored to join Vericel and am excited for the opportunity to build upon Vericel’s strong foundation as we continue to foster a purpose-driven, patient-focused culture that attracts and retains world-class talent,” said Ms. Mahoney, Chief Human Resources Officer of Vericel. “I look forward to partnering with our talented teams to support Vericel’s long-term growth and drive continued value for our patients and our shareholders.”

Ms. Mahoney earned a B.A. in Marketing from Assumption College and her M.B.A from Suffolk University.

Vericel is a leading provider of advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets. The Company combines innovations in biology with medical technologies, resulting in a highly differentiated portfolio of innovative cell therapies and specialty biologics that repair injuries and restore lives. Vericel markets three products in the United States. MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is an autologous cellularized scaffold product indicated for the repair of symptomatic, single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee with or without bone involvement in adults. Epicel® (cultured epidermal autografts) is a permanent skin replacement for the treatment of patients with deep dermal or full thickness burns greater than or equal to 30% of total body surface area. Vericel also holds an exclusive license for North American rights to NexoBrid® (anacaulase-bcdb), a biological orphan product containing proteolytic enzymes, which is indicated for the removal of eschar in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness burns. For more information, please visit www.vcel.com.

