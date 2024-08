Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM), focused on discovering and developing drugs to treat cancer by the targeted killing of cancer stem cells, announced today that Robert Forrester, Verastem President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a panel titled, “Live & Breathe: Building a Patient-Centered Biotech,” at the MassBio Patient Advocacy Summit on November 10, 2014 at 8:45 am ET at the Genzyme Center in Cambridge, MA.

Help employers find you! Check out all the jobs and post your resume.