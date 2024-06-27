VenoStent Completes $20 Million Series A with $4 Million Investment from Norwest Venture Partners

Company Builds on Momentum with New $3.6 Million NIH SBIR Grant to Fund U.S. Clinical Trial of Breakthrough Medical Device Showing Promise in Improving Dialysis Patient Outcomes

HOUSTON, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VenoStent, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device company developing a novel therapeutic device for improving dialysis patient outcomes, announced today that it closed an additional $4 million from Norwest Venture Partners to round out its Series A financing at $20 million with Good Growth Capital and IAG Capital Partners co-leading the deal. In addition, the company was awarded a $3.6 million Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II Grant by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), which will help fund its multi-center, 200-patient, randomized controlled trial (RCT) in the US.

Norwest General Partner Dr. Zack Scott and Investor Dr. Ehi Akhirome are joining the company as board observers. Dr. Scott and Dr. Akhirome bring deep medtech expertise from previous experience as a surgeon and physician scientist, respectively.

“2024 has been a momentous year for VenoStent so far. In the span of a few months, we initiated our first clinical sites, enrolled the first patients in our large RCT and closed our Series A with Norwest,” said Tim Boire, Ph.D., VenoStent CEO and co-founder. “We also received the NIH grant, which enables us to execute our trial with the highest degree of quality and rigor to make it as scientifically robust and impactful to patients as possible. Each of these are major company milestones that collectively represent many years of intensive and fruitful R&D and collaboration. These recent milestones will propel our company forward to an exciting next phase.”

As a clinical-stage therapeutic medical device company, VenoStent has developed a bioabsorbable perivascular wrap, SelfWrap, that goes around arteriovenous (AV) access sites at the time of AV fistula creation surgery. The bioabsorable wrap is intended to accelerate the usability and increase the durability of the fistula sites for chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients requiring hemodialysis. SelfWrap uses the body’s own healing mechanisms to mimic the arterial environment in veins, which experience a 10x increase in pressure and flow during AV creation and causes the veins to become unusable in dialysis.

In May 2023, SelfWrap was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to begin its U.S. Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) study, SAVE-FistulaS: The SelfWrap-Assisted ArterioVEnous Fistulas Study. The study is designed to show how SelfWrap can improve clinical outcomes for CKD patients requiring hemodialysis. Based on the compelling results from the company’s first-in-human clinical trial, the FDA granted SelfWrap a Breakthrough Device Designation in May 2022.

“Over half a million people in the U.S. rely on hemodialysis to survive and require an arteriovenous fistula creation surgery in order to receive the treatment. However, the AV fistula procedure has a one-year failure rate of more than 60%, which significantly impacts patients’ survival rates and quality of life,” said Norwest’s Dr. Scott. “VenoStent’s groundbreaking technology for AV fistula formation, SelfWrap, has the potential to significantly improve these odds. We look forward to working with the VenoStent team as it proves the efficacy of this breakthrough technology in order to improve the lives of hundreds of thousands of CKD patients.”

“Norwest’s investment is tremendous validation for VenoStent, and we are thrilled to have both Zack and Ehi joining the company’s board,” said VenoStent COO and Co-Founder, Geoffrey Lucks. “Zack and Ehi have extensive knowledge in our space, and their added value will match the capital and cache of Norwest dollar-for-dollar.”

VenoStent, Inc. (www.venostent.com) is a therapeutic medical device company developing a bioabsorbable wrap, SelfWrap, to transform outcomes in vascular surgery, starting with hemodialysis access. The device is intended to improve the usability and durability of arteriovenous fistulas (AVFs), the artery-vein connections that are surgically created in the arms of CKD patients to enable life-saving dialysis treatments. SelfWrap has been finely tuned through a decade of development to provide optimal mechanical support, improving hemodynamics and outward vein growth, and ultimately leading to improved quality and length of life for end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, VenoStent is venture backed by Good Growth Capital, IAG Capital Partners and Norwest Venture Partners, amongst others.

Norwest Venture Partners is a global venture and growth equity investment firm managing more than $15.5 billion in capital. Since its inception, Norwest has invested in more than 700 companies and currently partners with more than 230 companies in its venture and growth equity portfolio. The firm invests in early- to late-stage businesses across key sectors with a focus on enterprise, consumer and healthcare. The Norwest team offers a deep network of connections, extensive operating experience, and a wide range of impactful services to help CEOs and founders scale their businesses. Norwest has offices in Menlo Park and San Francisco, Calif.; Mumbai, India; and Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, please visit www.nvp.com.

