Ultragenyx to Host Conference Call for Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Corporate Update

July 25, 2024 | 
1 min read

NOVATO, Calif., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel products for serious rare and ultrarare genetic diseases, today announced that it will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 1, 2024, to discuss its financial results and corporate update for the quarter ending June 30, 2024.

The live and replayed webcast of the call will be available through the company’s website at https://ir.ultragenyx.com/events-presentations. The replay of the call will be available for three months.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing novel products to patients for the treatment of serious rare and ultrarare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.

The company is led by a management team experienced in the development and commercialization of rare disease therapeutics. Ultragenyx’s strategy is predicated upon time- and cost-efficient drug development, with the goal of delivering safe and effective therapies to patients with the utmost urgency.

For more information on Ultragenyx, please visit the company’s website at: www.ultragenyx.com.

Contact Ultragenyx

Investors
Joshua Higa
(415) 475-6370

Media
Carolyn Wang
(415) 225-5050

Earnings
