U.S. Government Expands Population Eligible to Receive Bavarian Nordic’s Smallpox Vaccine in an Emergency

KVISTGAARD, Denmark, July 11, 2012 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announced today that the U.S. government has expanded the population that is eligible to receive its attenuated smallpox vaccine, IMVAMUNE(r), during an emergency. In the event of a public health emergency involving smallpox, the government may now authorize the use of IMVAMUNE(r) to protect individuals of all ages with HIV infection or atopic dermatitis (AD). Children, pregnant women, and nursing mothers with HIV or AD are eligible to receive IMVAMUNE(r), despite limited clinical data in these specific populations. Previously, only certain people with HIV were eligible.