TScan Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

April 2, 2024 | 
WALTHAM, Mass., April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that the Company will present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s website at ir.tscan.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the event.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead TCR-T candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to prevent relapse following allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. The Company is also developing TCR-T candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The Company has developed and continues to expand its ImmunoBank, the Company’s repository of therapeutic TCRs that recognize diverse targets and are associated with multiple HLA types, to provide customized multiplex therapeutic TCR-Ts for patients with a variety of cancers.

Contacts

Heather Savelle
TScan Therapeutics, Inc.
VP, Investor Relations
857-399-9840
hsavelle@tscan.com

Melissa Forst
Argot Partners
212-600-1902
TScan@argotpartners.com


