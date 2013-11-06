TriLink BioTechnologies Announces New License Agreement With Biofortuna Ltd.

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - November 06, 2013) - TriLink BioTechnologies, Inc. (TriLink) announced that it has signed a new licensing agreement with Biofortuna Ltd. (Biofortuna) for use of its CleanAmp™ dNTPs in Biofortuna’s freeze-drying (lyophilized) contract development and production service. In 2010 Biofortuna licensed TriLink’s CleanAmp™ dNTPs for use in their unique molecular diagnostic kits, SSPGo™, which are now distributed exclusively by Abbott Molecular for the HLA, transplantation, disease ID and PGx market. The expanded CleanAmp™ license gives Biofortuna the right to incorporate CleanAmp™ dNTPs into their recently-launched freeze-drying molecular diagnostic kit development and production service.

When developing SSPGo™, complete freeze dried PCR reaction kits stabilized at ambient temperatures for up to 16 months, CleanAmp™ dNTPs gave Biofortuna a viable Hot Start PCR alternative that improved specificity by simple replacement of standard dNTPs with CleanAmp™ dNTPs. Now the advantages of these combined technologies are available to all diagnostic kit developers.

At the upcoming Association of Molecular Pathology (AMP) Annual Meeting, TriLink and Biofortuna will host a corporate workshop titled “Freeze Dried Hot Start PCR Mixes - The Evolution of Molecular Diagnostics.” This presentation will provide detailed information on each technology and how they come together through Biofortuna’s freeze dried kit development and production service to provide a superior molecular diagnostic product.

Dr. Mike Bunce, Biofortuna CSO, commented, “We are delighted to have extended our agreement with TriLink, which allows Biofortuna to offer hot start lyophilized mixes to diagnostic companies looking to develop stabilized molecular diagnostic kits.”

“Biofortuna’s continued breakthroughs in lyophilized assay development further highlight the versatility of CleanAmp™ dNTPs as an easy-to-use Hot Start reagent,” said Dr. Natasha Paul, TriLink Sr. Scientific Investigator.

“Biofortuna’s great success with their SSPGo™ product represents to us the real impact the CleanAmp™ technology can have on the evolution of molecular diagnostics. We’re very pleased that Biofortuna’s new lyophilized contract service business will provide an easy path for other kit developers to realize the advantages of CleanAmp™,” said TriLink CEO, Dr. Richard Hogrefe.

About TriLink

TriLink manufactures custom oligonucleotides, modified nucleoside triphosphates and CleanAmp™ PCR products for the diagnostic and OEM markets. In addition, custom chemistry, long RNA and mRNA synthesis, contract research services and ISO/QSR compliant GMP production facilities are offered. TriLink’s solutions help advance drug discovery and biomedical research. Founded in 1996, TriLink is a privately held firm based in San Diego, California and employs approximately 50 scientists and other professionals. For more information about the firm and products, visit our web site at www.trilinkbiotech.com.

About Biofortuna

Biofortuna Ltd, a UK-based company, specializes in the development and manufacture of proprietary freeze-dried stabilized molecular diagnostics. The Company offers this technology on a custom service basis to global clients from the clinical, veterinary, food and research sectors. Additionally Biofortuna has a number of freeze-dried molecular diagnostic products targeted at the HLA, transplantation, disease ID and PGx market. For more information about the firm and products, visit our web site at www.biofortuna.com.