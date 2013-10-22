TriLink BioTechnologies Announces Agreement With American Cleanroom Systems to Build cGMP Facility

SAN DIEGO (October 22, 2013) - TriLink BioTechnologies (TriLink) announced that it has signed an agreement with American Cleanroom Systems (ACS) and Kelchlin Construction to build a 2,000 square foot pharmaceutical cGMP production suite within their San Diego facility.

The pharmaceutical cGMP production facility will contain nine labs and be equipped to manufacture and process mRNA, long RNA, aptamers, oligonucleotides, small molecules and nucleoside triphosphates. The project is scheduled to be complete in the first quarter of next year.

“Building a pharmaceutical cGMP production facility is the next logical step in expanding our quality system. Soon we will be able to support our customers at every stage from research to clinical trials and commercialization,” said TriLink CEO, Richard Hogrefe, Ph.D. “ACS offered the quality and experience we were seeking and we’re confident they are the right contractor to help us meet these goals.”

About TriLink

TriLink manufactures custom oligonucleotides, modified nucleoside triphosphates and CleanAmp™ PCR products for the diagnostic and OEM markets. In addition, custom chemistry, long RNA transcript synthesis, contract research services and ISO/QSR compliant cGMP production facilities are offered. TriLink’s solutions help advance drug discovery and biomedical research. Founded in 1996, TriLink is a privately held firm based in San Diego, California and employs approximately 50 scientists and other professionals. For more information about the firm and products, visit our web site at www.trilinkbiotech.com.

About ACS

ACS builds ISO4-8 class cleanrooms for the pharmaceutical and medical device industry. ACS cleanrooms offer innovative features like the ACS3000 monitoring system (patent pending), floor to ceiling glass walls, and the ACS wash-down wall system. ACS is located in Orange County, CA. For more information visit www.americancleanrooms.com.

