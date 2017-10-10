Top 4 Companies Making Milan Europe’s Next Biotech Hub

Italy may not be the first country that comes to mind when you think of biotech, but the sun is rising in a new dawn for Italian biotechs that are taking their respective fields by storm.

Italy is home to a lot of things; food, fashion, Ferraris… but it is now quickly growing a biotech scene to rival other countries across Europe. The country is home to world-class research institutions that have been churning out research for years, for example, the University of Perugia and the San Raffaele Institute, Milan, which recently collaborated with GSK on a trial assessing a gene therapy treatment for ADA-SCID in children.