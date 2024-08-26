SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Third Harmonic Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

August 26, 2024 | 
1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Third Harmonic Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: THRD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the next wave of medicine for dermal, respiratory, and gastrointestinal inflammatory diseases, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Natalie Holles will participate in a fireside chat at the following upcoming conferences:

  • Morgan Stanley 22nd Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 9:15 a.m. ET
  • Stifel 2024 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Summit on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET

A live audio webcast will be available within the Investors & Media section of the Third Harmonic Bio website. An archived replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.

About Third Harmonic Bio, Inc.
Third Harmonic Bio is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the next wave of medicine for dermal, respiratory, and gastrointestinal inflammatory diseases through the development of novel, highly selective, small-molecule inhibitors of KIT, a cell surface receptor that serves as the master regulator of mast cell function and survival. Early clinical studies demonstrate that KIT inhibition has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of a broad range of mast-cell-mediated inflammatory diseases, and that a titratable, oral small molecule inhibitor may provide the optimal therapeutic profile against this target. Third Harmonic Bio’s lead product candidate, THB335, is a titratable, oral, small molecule inhibitor that is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial. For more information, please visit the Third Harmonic Bio website: www.thirdharmonicbio.com.

Investor and Media Contact:
Lori Murray
lori.murray@thirdharmonicbio.com

Northern California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Rajesh Misra, Principal, Life Sciences Quality and Regulatory, KPMG; Denise Mead, Healthcare and Life Sciences Technology Leader, Microsoft; Don Soong, Sr. Director/GM, QARA and Spend Transparency Solutions, IQVIA
Partnered
QARA Professionals Question a Future with Cybersecurity Issues, US Litigation, and the EU AI Act
August 12, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Hand holding a pill against psychedelic background
Psychedelics
FDA Rejects Lykos’ MDMA-Assisted PTSD Therapy After Negative Adcomm
August 9, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Kenny Walter
Sangamo Therapeutics headquarters in Brisbane, California
Deals
Cash-Strapped Sangamo Gets Lifeline from Genentech in Potential $1.9B Neuro Deal
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
A hand cutting a slice of DNA
CRISPR
Small Enzymes, Giant Leaps: CRISPR’s Next-Generation Approach to Genetic Diseases
August 5, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin