SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
BioMidwest

Therapeutic Solutions International Announces Formation of ALS Biologics Inc to Commercialize Regenerative Technologies Related to Dreaded Motor Neuron Disease

December 11, 2023 | 
2 min read

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., announced the formation of ALS Biologics Inc, a subsidiary company dedicated to accelerating development of the Company’s assets related to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, a progressive motor neuron degenerative disease for which no cure exists.

Clinical Stage Stem Cell Company to Expand on Promising Patient Experiences by Launching Subsidiary Company

ELK CITY, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (TSOI), announced today the formation of ALS Biologics Inc, a subsidiary company dedicated to accelerating development of the Company’s assets related to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, a progressive motor neuron degenerative disease for which no cure exists. The company was formed based on previous positive observations in patients treated with the Company’s ALScell™ (JadiCell™) product under the Right to Try Law.

“Stem cells do not work in isolation. By having had the opportunity to treat numerous patients with neurodegenerative conditions such as ALS in a practical setting, we have learned numerous ways to improve outcome, with practical techniques that we are packaging into this new company dedicated to providing new directions in eventually curing this terrible disease,” said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of Therapeutic Solutions International. “Current treatments offer marginal benefit with the average survival time of patients with ALS being two to five years according to the ALS Association1. This needs to change. We plan to take our current intellectual property and findings and position them in a manner for greater clinical development and accelerated patient access.”

“Having been coinventor of the numerous intellectual properties amassed in Therapeutic Solutions International, I believe it is important to place certain indications into specific companies in order to facilitate focus and concentration of expertise,” said Thomas Ichim, Ph.D., Interim CEO of ALS Biologics and Board Member of Therapeutic Solutions International.

“I am proud to say that the team at TSOI has truly transformed itself into a medical ‘Innovation Factory’ of ideas, patents, and clinical protocols,” stated Timothy Dixon, President, and CEO of Therapeutic Solutions International. “We anticipate IND filing for treatment of ALS on or before the second quarter of 2024.”

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company’s corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com.

About ALS Biologics, Inc.

ALS Biologics is a wholly owned subsidiary of Therapeutic Solutions International. The Company’s corporate website is www.alsbiologics.com.

1 Helping You Understand ALS | The ALS Association

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231211583538/en/

Contacts

Timothy G. Dixon
ir@tsoimail.com

Source: Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.

Powered by Business Wire

View this news release online at:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231211583538/en

Healthcare Idaho
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Vaccine bottles/iStock, May Lim
Vaccines
RSV Vaccine Makers Hit Hard by New CDC Guidelines
August 2, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Entrance of the FTC in Washington, DC
Drug Pricing
FTC to Sue ‘Big Three’ PBMs for Setting Insulin, Other Drug Prices: WSJ
July 11, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
Understanding That We Don’t Understand at a Molecular Level
July 2, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Feb 2, 2020 South San Francisco / CA / USA - Merck & Co. headquarters in Silicon Valley; Merck & Co. Inc. is an American multinational pharmaceutical company
Policy
CDC Backs Merck’s Capvaxive, Tees Up Pneumococcal Competition With Pfizer
July 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac