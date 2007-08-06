SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Biotech Beach

The Week in Review: WuXi PharmaTech Co., Ltd. Estimates Q2 Results

August 6, 2007 | 
1 min read

August 5, 2007 – In advance of its IPO, WuXi PharmaTech said it booked huge increases over the year-earlier period, while showing modest declines from its first quarter. WuXi blamed the decline on fluctuating results from the manufacturing division, which the company warned, will always fluctuate. The quarter-over-quarter decline is a small hiccup for WuXi, which would nevertheless be better off if it did not need to “explain” anything. Also last week, Sinovac (SVA) entered a co-promotion agreement with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) for its flu vaccine, Anflu. Bridge Pharma brought in a new CEO, and China continues its fight against food and drug safety problems. More details...

MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Man holding tablet computer with scienti
Job Trends
Life Sciences R&D, Manufacturing Talent Becoming More Difficult to Find: Report
June 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Biotech Beach
The ABCs of Biopharma This Week: ASCO, BIO and Cancer
June 5, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin, Heather McKenzie, Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Woman carrying box of office things
Business
BIO24 Kicks Off in San Diego as City’s Biotech Hub Gets Hit with Jobs Downturn
June 3, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Businessmen shaking hands after closing a deal
Business
Chiesi Inks Potential $486M Deal with Gossamer Bio for Blood Pressure Treatment
May 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen