The Week in Review: WuXi PharmaTech Co., Ltd. Estimates Q2 Results

August 5, 2007 – In advance of its IPO, WuXi PharmaTech said it booked huge increases over the year-earlier period, while showing modest declines from its first quarter. WuXi blamed the decline on fluctuating results from the manufacturing division, which the company warned, will always fluctuate. The quarter-over-quarter decline is a small hiccup for WuXi, which would nevertheless be better off if it did not need to “explain” anything. Also last week, Sinovac (SVA) entered a co-promotion agreement with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) for its flu vaccine, Anflu. Bridge Pharma brought in a new CEO, and China continues its fight against food and drug safety problems. More details...