Tharimmune to Present at 2024 BIO International Convention

May 29, 2024 | 
Tharimmune, Inc. announces that management will be presenting at the 2024 BIO International Convention being held June 3-6, 2024 in San Diego.

BRIDGEWATER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 29, 2024 / Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) (“Tharimmune” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates in inflammation and immunology, announces that management will be presenting at the 2024 BIO International Convention being held June 3-6, 2024 in San Diego.

The Company will be presenting at the convention and will hold 1x1 meetings with investors and industry leaders.

Event:

2024 BIO International Convention

Date:

Monday, June 3, 2024

Time:

1:45 p.m. Pacific Time

Location:

Company Presentation Theater 3

To schedule a meeting with the Company’s management at the convention, please submit a meeting request through the BIO One-on-One Partnering™ system or contact Tirth Patel from LHA Investor Relations at tpatel@lhai.com.

About Tharimmune
Tharimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates for inflammation and immunology. The Company’s lead clinical-stage asset, TH104 is known to suppress chronic, debilitating pruritus or “uncontrollable itching” in PBC, a rare and orphan liver disease with no known cure. The Company’s early-stage immunology pipeline includes novel multi-specific antibodies targeting unique epitopes with novel mechanisms of action against well-known, validated targets in multiple solid tumors, including PD-1, HER2 and HER3. Tharimmune has a license agreement with OmniAb, Inc. to access the company’s antibody discovery technology platform against these and other specified targets. For more information please visit: www.tharimmune.com.

Contacts:

Tharimmune, Inc.
ir@tharimmune.com

LHA Investor Relations
Tirth T. Patel
tpatel@lhai.com
212-201-6614

SOURCE: Tharimmune, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com

Events California Southern California
