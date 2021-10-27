TerSera® Announces Publication Of Real-World Study On Xermelo® (Telotristat Ethyl) In Patients With Carcinoid Syndrome Diarrhea

TerSera Therapeutics LLC announced today the online publication of the TELEPRO-II study in the Journal of Cancer Management and Research.
|
DEERFIELD, Ill., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
TerSera Therapeutics LLC announced today the online publication of the TELEPRO-II study in the Journal of Cancer Management and Research.1 The findings are from the largest, real-world study with Xermelo® (telotristat ethyl) and included 684 patients with carcinoid syndrome (CS).
Carcinoid syndrome is a rare condition that occurs in patients living with metastatic neuroendocrine tumors (mNETs) and is characterized by frequent and debilitating diarrhea that often prevents patients from leading active, predictable lives, as well as by facial flushing, abdominal pain, fatigue and, over time, heart valve damage. 2-4
“Results of this prospective, real-world study show that Xermelo provides significant and clinically meaningful improvements in treating symptoms of patients suffering from Carcinoid Syndrome,” says Dr. Matthew Kulke, Chief of Hematology/Oncology, and co-director of the Boston University/Boston Medical Cancer Center.
TELEPRO-II, a follow-up study to TELEPRO-I, was a prospective, observational study. Patients reported their experience with Xermelo within the first three months of therapy.
Patients in TELEPRO-II (n=684) reported a substantial burden of CS-related symptoms at baseline.1 Patients reported a mean of 6.3 bowel movements (BMs) per day, mean stool consistency of 6.5/10 (1 being “very hard” and 10 being “watery”) and mean stool urgency score of 8.3/10 (0 being “no symptoms” and 10 being “worst imaginable symptoms”). Other CS-related symptoms included a mean nausea severity score of 8.4/10, mean abdominal pain score of 6.8/10 (0 being “no symptoms” and 10 being “worst imaginable symptoms”) and a mean of 3.1 episodes of flushing per day. Significant improvements in all CS symptoms were observed after 3 months of Xermelo therapy. Mean daily BMs were reduced from 6.3 BMs/day at baseline to 2.3 BMs/day at the end of 3 months of therapy. This reflects a statistically significant reduction of 64% (P<0.0001). Patients also reported significant 3-month reductions in stool consistency and stool urgency with a reduction in the severity of their symptoms by 55% and 73%, respectively (P<0.0001).
“The TELEPRO-II findings demonstrate how impactful Xermelo can be for patients experiencing carcinoid syndrome diarrhea,” said Maryann Wahman, Executive Director, Neuroendocrine Cancer Awareness Network. “Xermelo is an effective treatment for patients with carcinoid syndrome, who need another option.”
About the TELEPRO-II Study:
About Carcinoid Syndrome and Carcinoid Syndrome Diarrhea
About Xermelo
Patients and healthcare professionals with questions about Xermelo should contact 1-844-334-4035 or visit www.Xermelo.com.
Important Safety Information about Xermelo:
Indication
Warnings and Precautions: Xermelo may cause constipation, which can be serious. Monitor for signs and symptoms of constipation and/or severe, persistent, or worsening abdominal pain in patients taking Xermelo. Discontinue Xermelo if severe constipation or severe, persistent, or worsening abdominal pain develops.
Adverse Reactions: In a clinical trial of patients with carcinoid syndrome diarrhea and 4-12 bowel movements per day, the most common adverse reactions (>5%) include nausea, headache, increased gammaglutamyl-transferase, depression, flatulence, decreased appetite, peripheral edema, and pyrexia. In a second clinical trial of patients with carcinoid syndrome diarrhea and less than 4 bowel movements per day, additional adverse reactions of abdominal pain and constipation were reported in >5% of patients.
Drug Interactions: If necessary, consider increasing the dose of concomitant CYP3A4 and CYP2B6 substrates, as Xermelo may decrease their systemic exposure. If combination treatment with Xermelo and short-acting octreotide is needed, administer short-acting octreotide at least 30 minutes after administering Xermelo.
Use in Special Populations: Xermelo is not recommended in patients with moderate and severe hepatic impairment.
For more information, please see the full Prescribing Information for Xermelo.
You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch, or call 1-800-FDA-1088. You can also contact TerSera Therapeutics at 1-844-334-4035 or medicalinformation@tersera.com.
About TerSera Therapeutics
References:
Xermelo® is a registered trademark of TerSera Therapeutics LLC or its affiliates.
For more information:
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tersera-announces-publication-of-real-world-study-on-xermelo-telotristat-ethyl-in-patients-with-carcinoid-syndrome-diarrhea-301409241.html
SOURCE TerSera Therapeutics LLC