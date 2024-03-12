SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Bio NC

Tenax Therapeutics to Present at the 36th Annual Roth Conference

March 12, 2024 | 
1 min read

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. today announced that it will participate in the 36th Annual Roth Conference in Dana Point, California, from March 17-19, 2024.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., March 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenax Therapeutics (Formerly Known As Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc.), Inc. (Nasdaq: TENX), a Phase 3, development-stage pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing products that address cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need, today announced that it will participate in the 36th Annual Roth Conference in Dana Point, California, from March 17-19, 2024. Tenax’s CEO, Chris Giordano, will provide an update on the company and the ongoing development of levosimendan, in a conference session investors can attend in person, or via webcast.

Format: Fireside Chat
Presenter: Chris Giordano, President & Chief Executive Officer
Date and time: March 18, 2024 at 3:00 pm PDT
Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel
Webcast: Click here

Tenax Therapeutics’ management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings. Attendees may request meetings during the conference by contacting their Roth representative.

The live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Company’s investor relations webpage.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. is a Phase 3, development-stage pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing products that address cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company owns global rights to develop and commercialize levosimendan. Tenax also is developing a unique oral formulation of imatinib. For more information, visit www.tenaxthera.com. Tenax’s common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol “TENX”.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
John Fraunces
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
C: 917-355-2395, or

Brian Mullen
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
C: 203-461-1175


Primary Logo

Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Phoenix, Arizona/
Business
Meeting on the Mesa to Highlight Cell and Gene Therapy Opportunities, Challenges
October 3, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: AstraZeneca building in Gothenburg/iStoc
Bladder cancer
AstraZeneca’s Perioperative Imfinzi ‘Significantly Extends Survival’ in Type of Bladder Cancer
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
GSK's headquarters in West London
Lung cancer
GSK, iTeos Score Phase II Win for Jemperli-TIGIT Combo in NSCLC
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Aerial view of the coastal area of Barcelona overlooking Olympic Harbor marina
Cancer
ESMO 2024 Preview: Bispecifics and TIGITs Among the Hottest Topics in Oncology
September 9, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie