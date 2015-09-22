SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Bio NC

Tenax Therapeutics To Present At Ladenburg Thalmann 2015 Healthcare Conference

September 22, 2015 | 
1 min read

MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing products for the critical care market, today announced that John Kelley, Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2015 Healthcare Conference in New York City on Tuesday, September 29, 2015, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.tenaxthera.com.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days after the conference.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing products for the critical care market. The Company owns the North American rights to develop and commercialize levosimendan, and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track status for levosimendan for the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome (LCOS). The Company is currently enrolling a Phase 3 trial with levosimendan in that indication, and is also supporting Imperial College London’s ongoing LeoPARDS trial for levosimendan in septic shock. For more information, visit www.tenaxthera.com.

Contacts

Stern Investor Relations
Jesse Baumgartner, 212-362-1200
jesse@sternir.com
or
Porter Novelli
Chad Hyett, 212-601-8242
chad.hyett@porternovelli.com

Help employers find you! Check out all the jobs and post your resume.

Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Phoenix, Arizona/
Business
Meeting on the Mesa to Highlight Cell and Gene Therapy Opportunities, Challenges
October 3, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: AstraZeneca building in Gothenburg/iStoc
Bladder cancer
AstraZeneca’s Perioperative Imfinzi ‘Significantly Extends Survival’ in Type of Bladder Cancer
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
GSK's headquarters in West London
Lung cancer
GSK, iTeos Score Phase II Win for Jemperli-TIGIT Combo in NSCLC
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Aerial view of the coastal area of Barcelona overlooking Olympic Harbor marina
Cancer
ESMO 2024 Preview: Bispecifics and TIGITs Among the Hottest Topics in Oncology
September 9, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie