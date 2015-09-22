Tenax Therapeutics To Present At Ladenburg Thalmann 2015 Healthcare Conference

MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing products for the critical care market, today announced that John Kelley, Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2015 Healthcare Conference in New York City on Tuesday, September 29, 2015, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.tenaxthera.com.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days after the conference.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing products for the critical care market. The Company owns the North American rights to develop and commercialize levosimendan, and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track status for levosimendan for the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome (LCOS). The Company is currently enrolling a Phase 3 trial with levosimendan in that indication, and is also supporting Imperial College London’s ongoing LeoPARDS trial for levosimendan in septic shock. For more information, visit www.tenaxthera.com.