MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a portfolio of products for the critical care market, today announced that the company will host its first Analyst Day event on Monday, April 13, 2015, from 9:00am – 12:00pm ET at Le Parker Meridien hotel in New York City.

Help employers find you! Check out all the jobs and post your resume.