Telemedicine Technology Links Rural Arizona to Concussion Care at Mayo Clinic

PHOENIX, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A pilot program at Mayo Clinic using telemedicine technology is showing promise for patients with concussions in rural Arizona. Doctors at Mayo Clinic in Phoenix recently conducted a live audio-video evaluation of a 15-year-old soccer player in Show Low, Ariz., who received a concussion during a game. The “teleconcussion” evaluation, believed to be among the first in the state to use telemedicine for concussions, supports the use of this technology to bring concussion expertise to rural locations. Similar telestroke, teleneurology, and teleepilepsy programs have been operating at Mayo Clinic in Arizona for several years.