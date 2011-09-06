SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
BioMidwest

Telemedicine Technology Links Rural Arizona to Concussion Care at Mayo Clinic

September 6, 2011 | 
1 min read

PHOENIX, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A pilot program at Mayo Clinic using telemedicine technology is showing promise for patients with concussions in rural Arizona. Doctors at Mayo Clinic in Phoenix recently conducted a live audio-video evaluation of a 15-year-old soccer player in Show Low, Ariz., who received a concussion during a game. The “teleconcussion” evaluation, believed to be among the first in the state to use telemedicine for concussions, supports the use of this technology to bring concussion expertise to rural locations. Similar telestroke, teleneurology, and teleepilepsy programs have been operating at Mayo Clinic in Arizona for several years.

Arizona
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Man holding tablet computer with scienti
Job Trends
Life Sciences R&D, Manufacturing Talent Becoming More Difficult to Find: Report
June 6, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
BioMidwest
Top 5 Companies Hiring in Illinois
May 29, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Update: AbbVie headquarters building in California
Business
AbbVie Raises 2024 Profit Outlook, Reports Strong Q1 Sales for Skyrizi and Rinvoq
April 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Eli Lilly Campus in San Diego
Drug Development
Lilly’s Donanemab Data Energizes Alzheimer’s Sector, Safety Concerns Remain
May 4, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac