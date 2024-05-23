SUBSCRIBE
Biotech Beach

Tandem Diabetes Care Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation - May 23, 2024

May 23, 2024 
1 min read

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, announced that management will present a company update at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 8:00am Eastern Time.

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), a leading insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, today announced that management will present a company update at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 8:00am Eastern Time (5:00am Pacific Time).

The Company update presentation will be webcast live, and an archive recording will be available for 30 days. The link to the live webcast and archive will be accessible on Tandem Diabetes Care’s Investor Center website located at http://investor.tandemdiabetes.com in the “Events & Presentations” section.

About Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care, a global insulin delivery and diabetes technology company, manufactures and sells advanced automated insulin delivery systems that reduce the burden of diabetes management, while creating new possibilities for patients, their loved ones, and healthcare providers. The Company’s pump portfolio features the Tandem Mobi system and the t:slim X2 insulin pump, both of which feature Control-IQ advanced hybrid closed-loop technology. Tandem Diabetes Care is based in San Diego, California. For more information, visit tandemdiabetes.com.

Tandem Diabetes Care, the Tandem logo, Control-IQ, Tandem Mobi and t:slim X2 are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Media Contact:
858-366-6900
media@tandemdiabetes.com

Investor Contact:
858-366-6900
IR@tandemdiabetes.com

Source: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

