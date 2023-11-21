Syros to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 21, 2023

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new standards of care for the frontline treatment of hematologic malignancies, today announced that company management will participate in a fireside chat at two upcoming investor conferences. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings. Details are as follows:

Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 28

Presentation Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Location: The Lotte New York Palace, 455 Madison Ave, New York, NY

JMP Securities Hematology and Oncology Summit

Date: Wednesday, December 6

Presentation Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

Location: Virtual

To access the webcasts and subsequent archived recording of each event, please visit the Investors & Media section of the Syros website at www.syros.com. An archived replay of each webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following each presentation.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros is committed to developing new standards of care for the frontline treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies. Driven by the motivation to help patients with blood disorders that have largely eluded other targeted approaches, Syros is developing tamibarotene, an oral selective RARα agonist in frontline patients with higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia with RARA gene overexpression. For more information, visit www.syros.com and follow us on Twitter (@SyrosPharma) and LinkedIn.

