Syndax Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences - February 26, 2024

Syndax Pharmaceuticals today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following sessions at two upcoming investor conferences.
WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following sessions at two upcoming investor conferences:
A live webcast of these sessions can be accessed from the Investor section of the Company’s website at www.syndax.com, where a replay will also be available for a limited time.
About Syndax
Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company’s pipeline include revumenib, a highly selective inhibitor of the menin–KMT2A binding interaction, and axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.
Syndax Contacts
Sharon Klahre
