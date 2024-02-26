SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Syndax Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences - February 26, 2024

February 26, 2024 | 
1 min read

Syndax Pharmaceuticals today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following sessions at two upcoming investor conferences.

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following sessions at two upcoming investor conferences:

  • A fireside chat at TD Cowen’s 44th Annual Health Care Conference at 9:50 a.m. ET on Monday, March 4, 2024 in Boston, MA
  • A corporate panel discussion on leukemia at TD Cowen’s 44th Annual Health Care Conference at 12:50 p.m. ET on Monday, March 4, 2024 in Boston, MA
  • A fireside chat at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 in Miami, FL

A live webcast of these sessions can be accessed from the Investor section of the Company’s website at www.syndax.com, where a replay will also be available for a limited time.

About Syndax

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. Highlights of the Company’s pipeline include revumenib, a highly selective inhibitor of the menin–KMT2A binding interaction, and axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Syndax Contacts

Sharon Klahre
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
sklahre@syndax.com
Tel 781.684.9827

SNDX-G

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syndax-announces-participation-at-two-upcoming-investor-conferences-302070276.html

SOURCE Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Company Codes: NASDAQ-NMS:SNDX
Events Massachusetts
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Government
Vertex Reaches Reimbursement Deal with UK for Casgevy Gene Therapy in Thalassemia
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Deals
BMS Backs Out of $1.5B Deal, Returns Rights to Agenus for Bispecific Antibody
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
A closed sign hanging on the door of a business
Business
Big Pharma-Backed Ribon Therapeutics Shuts Down Business Operations
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Vertex Pharmaceuticals' headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts
Pipeline
Vertex Scraps Two Phase I AATD Candidates Following Disappointing Data
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac