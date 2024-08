TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dr. Marvin Slepian, co-founder and chairman of SynCardia Systems, Inc., the manufacturer of the CardioWest™ temporary Total Artificial Heart (TAH-t), presented at the 36th Annual Southwest Heart Symposium at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa in Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M., on August 24 and 25.