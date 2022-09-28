Sudo Biosciences Raises $37M Series A Financing to Advance Precision TYK2 Therapeutics

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Sudo Biosciences (“Sudo”), a biopharmaceutical company committed to designing and developing a broad pipeline of best-in-class precision TYK2 (tyrosine kinase 2) inhibitors, today announced the close of $37M in Series A financing led by Frazier Life Sciences (“Frazier”) and Velosity Capital. The Series A funding will be used primarily to advance Sudo’s lead drug candidates into the clinic.

Founded in 2020, Sudo’s lead programs target the TYK2 pseudokinase domain. TYK2 is a key mediator in cytokine signaling pathways that have been linked to a broad range of immune-mediated inflammatory conditions. Inhibiting TYK2 has been shown to be beneficial in the treatment of psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus. Additional evidence suggests that TYK2 inhibition could provide benefit in an even broader range of autoimmune disorders such as ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, ankylosing spondylitis, multiple sclerosis, and others.

“Our team has made significant progress in the past two years, with strategic and financial support from Frazier and Velosity,” said Scott Byrd, CEO, Sudo Biosciences. “TYK2 inhibitors are quickly emerging as the next major class of anti-inflammatory therapeutics. In a short period of time, we have developed four distinct TYK2 pseudokinase programs in our pipeline, which are all uniquely positioned to be a best-in-class category leader.”

“Sudo emerged from discussions at Frazier and among a highly experienced group of researchers, including James A. Bristol, Ph.D., and other Senior Advisors and Partners who helped identify TYK2 pseudokinase as a target for developing best-in-class therapeutics,” said Dan Estes, General Partner, Frazier Life Sciences. “We look forward to working with the Sudo team to advance precision TYK2 therapeutics for patients with autoimmune disorders.”

About Sudo Biosciences

Sudo Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company committed to designing and developing novel, best-in-class medicines to transform patients’ lives. The company’s lead programs target the tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) pseudokinase domain. TYK2 is a key mediator in cytokine signaling pathways that have been linked to a broad range of immune-mediated inflammatory conditions. Sudo Biosciences is based in Menlo Park, CA, with operations in Indianapolis, IN and London, UK. For more information, visit www.sudobio.com.

About Frazier Life Sciences

Frazier Life Sciences invests globally in private and publicly-traded companies that discover, develop, and commercialize innovative biopharmaceuticals. Frazier Life Sciences funds comprise over $3.3 billion in capital raised, including venture funds focusing on company creation and private companies, and a public fund focused on small and mid-cap public companies. Since 2005, 66 Frazier Life Sciences portfolio companies, many of which were created or seeded by Frazier, have completed IPOs or M&As. The Frazier Life Sciences team consists of over 40 professionals with deep expertise in biopharmaceuticals, primarily located in Menlo Park, California (headquarters), San Diego, Seattle, Boston, New York, and London.

For more information about Frazier Life Sciences, please visit www.frazierls.com.

