Strong Clinical Momentum for Soligenix’s HyBryte™ in Treating Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma; PCG Digital Exclusive with Dr. Brian Poligone

Strong Clinical Support for Soligenix’s HyBryte™ in Treating Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma; PCG Digital Exclusive with Dr. Brian Poligone

NEW YORK and PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCG Digital -- Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, is making significant strides in the treatment of Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma (CTCL) with its investigational drug, HyBryte™. In an exclusive interview, PCG Digital speaks with Dr. Brian Poligone, Director of the Rochester Skin Lymphoma Medical Group and Principal Investigator for Soligenix’s comparative study, who shares insights on the promising advancements.



Key Highlights from the Interview:

Need for Rapid and Safe Treatments: Given that CTCL is incurable but manageable with chronic treatment, there is a critical need for therapies that can induce rapid remission and be safely used over long periods.

Given that CTCL is incurable but manageable with chronic treatment, there is a critical need for therapies that can induce rapid remission and be safely used over long periods. Comparative Study Findings: Dr. Poligone discusses the HPN-CTCL-04 study ® . Preliminary results indicate that HyBryte™ is both safe and effective. The study used standard CTCL measurements to compare the safety and efficacy of these two therapies. Initial findings suggest that HyBryte™ was safe and effective relative to the FDA-approved, gold-standard Valchlor ® . Dr. Poligone noted, “Valchlor ® is one of our most commonly used drugs in the clinic. It’s a topical chemotherapy applied once daily, and some patients will react to it, experiencing an allergy or reaction that makes it intolerable. Additionally, some patients do not respond to it, even after extended use. Due to these issues and others, Valchlor ® is not the only drug we need. We need alternative treatments for those cases.”

Dr. Poligone discusses . Preliminary results indicate that HyBryte™ is both safe and effective. The study used standard CTCL measurements to compare the safety and efficacy of these two therapies. Initial findings suggest that HyBryte™ was safe and effective relative to the FDA-approved, gold-standard Valchlor . Dr. Poligone noted, “Valchlor is one of our most commonly used drugs in the clinic. It’s a topical chemotherapy applied once daily, and some patients will react to it, experiencing an allergy or reaction that makes it intolerable. Additionally, some patients do not respond to it, even after extended use. Due to these issues and others, Valchlor is not the only drug we need. We need alternative treatments for those cases.” Patient Experience and Clinician Feedback: The Phase 3 FLASH study, published in JAMA Dermatology

The Phase 3 FLASH study, Safety Profile: The recent HPN-CTCL-02

The recent Future Trials: Dr. Poligone also shared his optimism about the upcoming confirmatory Phase 3 FLASH2 trial, which will build on the strong data from previous studies. Recruitment for FLASH2 will be driven by the positive safety and efficacy data, making it easier to enroll both new and previous patients eager to access HyBryte™.



Soligenix plans to initiate patient enrollment in the confirmatory FLASH 2 study with HyBryte™ by the end of 2024. The company continues to explore the potential of HyBryte™ in treating other dermatological conditions such as psoriasis, where it has a Phase 2 study ongoing, demonstrating its commitment to expanding treatment options for patients with skin diseases.

For the full interview, watch the video here: https://youtu.be/R8khcNmj9ZQ?si=fXPpQrgPhTJVL1Hx

Read the latest interview with Dr. Ellen Kim on Soligenix’s promising Phase 3 FLASH trial here: https://prismmarketview.com/soligenixs-hybryte-lighting-the-way-towards-commercial-success-with-promising-flash-study-results/

About Soligenix

Soligenix is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need. Our Specialized BioTherapeutics business segment is developing and moving toward potential commercialization of HyBryte™ (SGX301 or synthetic hypericin sodium) as a novel photodynamic therapy utilizing safe visible light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). With successful completion of the second Phase 3 study, regulatory approvals will be sought to support potential commercialization worldwide. Development programs in this business segment also include expansion of synthetic hypericin (SGX302) into psoriasis, our first-in-class innate defense regulator (IDR) technology, dusquetide (SGX942) for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer, and (SGX945) in Behçet’s Disease.

Our Public Health Solutions business segment includes development programs for RiVax®, our ricin toxin vaccine candidate, as well as our vaccine programs targeting filoviruses (such as Marburg and Ebola) and CiVax™, our vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID-19 (caused by SARS-CoV-2). The development of our vaccine programs incorporates the use of our proprietary heat stabilization platform technology, known as ThermoVax®. To date, this business segment has been supported with government grant and contract funding from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

Disclaimer

This communication was produced by PCG Digital Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of PCG Advisory Inc., (together “PCG”). PCG is not a registered or licensed broker-dealer nor investment adviser. No information contained in this communication constitutes an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security. PCG may be compensated by respective clients for publicizing information relating to its client’s securities. See www.pcgadvisory.com/disclosures .

PCG Digital

info@pcgadvisory.com

646-863-6341

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e857033-bd5f-49ed-bbe1-ef6adf88a6a6