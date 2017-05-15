Statement Of Robert K. Coughlin, President And CEO Of MassBio On The Passing Of Henri Termeer

“Henri was a true visionary and an exemplary leader. As one of the founders of the modern biotech industry, Henri has changed the lives of patients around the world through his on-going dedication to discovering breakthrough treatments for those with rare diseases. Without Henri and Genzyme, Massachusetts would not have grown into the best biotech hub in the world. Personally, Henri was a friend, mentor, and inspiration for me to keep fighting for patients who still are searching for cures and treatments. He will be greatly missed by me, everyone who knew him, and the patients who he touched even if they never knew his name.”