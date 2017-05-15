SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Statement Of Robert K. Coughlin, President And CEO Of MassBio On The Passing Of Henri Termeer

May 15, 2017 | 
1 min read

“Henri was a true visionary and an exemplary leader. As one of the founders of the modern biotech industry, Henri has changed the lives of patients around the world through his on-going dedication to discovering breakthrough treatments for those with rare diseases. Without Henri and Genzyme, Massachusetts would not have grown into the best biotech hub in the world. Personally, Henri was a friend, mentor, and inspiration for me to keep fighting for patients who still are searching for cures and treatments. He will be greatly missed by me, everyone who knew him, and the patients who he touched even if they never knew his name.”

People
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Donkey and elephant with money
Policy
As Election Nears, Pharma Hedges Campaign Contribution Bets
August 7, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Podcast
Pharma Campaign Contributions, Vaccine Hiccups and Lykos’ Moment of Truth
August 7, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
exteriors of Merck, Biogen and BMS
Deals
Top I&I Deals So Far in 2024
August 7, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mollie Barnes
Sangamo Therapeutics headquarters in Brisbane, California
Deals
Cash-Strapped Sangamo Gets Lifeline from Genentech in Potential $1.9B Neuro Deal
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen